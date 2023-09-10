Friends, family cheer Coco Gauf's US Open title
Bar 25 was packed from end to end with supporters, including family and friends, glued to the TVs watching Coco Gauff winning the U.S. Open women's tennis title against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
Sabalenka waited until the last game possible to wake up.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
A protestor glued his feet to the cement stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the delay didn't faze Gauff, the youngest American US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999.
Playing the best tennis of her career and taking inspiration from those cheering her on, Coco Gauff is one win away from her first singles final at Flushing Meadows.
Gauff defeated Ostapenko in just 68 minutes, the shortest women's singles match of the tournament.
Michelle Obama also attended the U.S. open last year, when she watched American Frances Tiafoe.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
