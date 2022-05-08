Friends, family, colleagues celebrate Judge Cotton's investiture at Marion Judicial Center

Applause, smiles and humor filled Courtroom 1 at the Marion County Judicial Center on Friday as family, friends, well-wishers, law enforcement officials, politicians, judges and lawyers gathered to celebrate County Judge Lori Cotton's investiture.

Administrative and Circuit Judge Bob Hodges sat in the judge's chair and presided over the ceremony, which had been delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seated in front of Hodges were more than a dozen current and retired judges from Marion, Lake, Citrus and Hernando counties -- four of the five jurisdictions that make up the 5th Judicial Circuit -— wearing their black robes on opposite sides of each other.

Retirees remember Cotton

Cotton's 8-year-old niece, Madigan Deriso, opened the event with the Pledge of Allegiance. Republican State Sen. Dennis Baxley of Ocala followed Madigan with the invocation.

Retired State Attorney Brad King and retired Circuit Judge Willard Pope poked fun at themselves, each other, those in the audience, popular trends, pop culture and past court rulings in their speeches.

King, in his remarks, said he "always enjoyed being around her," making reference to Cotton. He recalled meeting Cotton many years ago when she worked at the State Attorney's Office as an intern while attending law school and later as an assistant state attorney.

Looking at her resume, King said Cotton was well-rounded and he was impressed that she had good grades, while at the same time, was a marching band conductor.

"She has passion," King said.

At the SAO, King said Cotton prosecuted sex crimes and also worked in the targeted crime unit that focused on career criminals. King called his former colleague "a really smart lawyer," who loved "learning and teaching."

County Judge Lori Cotton speaks Friday afternoon at her investiture at the Marion County Judicial Center.

Pope remembers meeting Cotton in 2007 when she, Jennifer Bass — now a circuit judge and one of the judges in attendance — and Janine Nixon were on his felony docket. Pope said the trio was quite a team.

"She was always prepared, organized and thorough," the retired judge said of Cotton.

He added that although Cotton was tough, she was "always fair with her adversaries." Pope said he has no doubt that Cotton will be "an excellent judge."

The black robe

County Judge Charles Helm of Citrus County presented Cotton with her name plate and commission, and Bass swore in Cotton, whose family stood beside her.

Assistant State Attorney and President of the Marion County Bar Association, Wynn Vickers, gave Cotton her black robe.

County Judge Charles Helm of Citrus County gives County Judge Lori Cotton her name plate and commission at Cotton's investiture on Friday afternoon at the Marion County Judicial Center.

When it was her time to speak, Cotton credited her parents for instilling the importance of education in her. She said she would not be where she is today without them.

Cotton said she remembers the times when she would get nervous anytime she appeared in court. She said after a year, and numerous trials later, she felt at ease.

Circuit Judge Jennifer Bass swears in Judge Lori Cotton on Friday afternoon at the Marion County Judicial Center.

Cotton singled out those who helped her along the way, including Judges John Futch and Pope.

She thanked King and retired Chief Assistant State Attorney Ric Ridgway for listening and advising her. She said both men were her surrogate fathers as her dad died while she was in law school.

County Judge Jim McCune was a mentor to her, Cotton said, and she thanked Bass for calling and checking on her.

Nearly a year into the position, Cotton said that despite feeling the weight of being a judge, "this is the best job in the world."

County Judge Lori Cotton puts on her robe given to her by Assistant State Attorney and President of the Marion County Bar Association Wynn Vickers, at Cotton's investiture on Friday at the Marion County Judicial Center.

In May 2021, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Cotton, who was an assistant state attorney, to the bench when County Judge Sarah Ritterhoff Williams announced her retirement last year.

Pastor Anne Fuquay of First United Methodist Church, who gave the benediction, said Cotton has inspired them with her personal faith.

"You do truly love what you do," she said.

