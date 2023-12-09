Friends & Family Fight for Justice in Kristi Johnson Case
Every time Kristi's killer is eligible for parole, her friends and family make it their mission to ensure he stays in prison forever.
Every time Kristi's killer is eligible for parole, her friends and family make it their mission to ensure he stays in prison forever.
"I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting."
Welcome to Gag City, the pink metropolis inhabited by stans and brands alike. In the days leading up to the release of "Pink Friday 2," Nicki Minaj's fifth studio album and sequel to her debut record "Pink Friday" that dropped on Friday, Twitter was flooded with AI-generated images of pink-toned cityscapes. Gag City, the dreamy false utopia ruled by Minaj and her Barbz, broke through stan Twitter and became a viral meme that brand accounts immediately used for their own marketing — promoting Minaj's album for free.
It's great for everyone who loves a strategy game that will (lovingly) tear your whole family apart.
Share photos, videos, and more with loved ones from anywhere, at anytime.
Who you got, Chiefs or Bills? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin choose sides in a fun debate on a game with so much fantasy goodness.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
After 25 years, those in the U.S. who crave a 1999 R34 Nissan Skyline will legally be able to import one fairly soon. If they can afford to.
"Squid Game" has inspired multiple reality TV competition versions of its fictional high-stakes game.
Advanced noise cancellation meets high-fidelity sound in these gift-ready headphones. Fans 'love the lightness' too!
Enjoy up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge.
As the holidays approach, if you are in the market for a luxury Swiss watch now might be your best time to buy. Subdial, a watch industry data provider, reported that its Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index fell again for the month of November to a new two-year low.
The "Greedy" singer, 20, is climbing the pop charts.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Pacers’ win over the Bucks and the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans, and then preview Saturday’s NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Pacers and Lakers.
Forget about marveling at the wonder that is flying; going through an airport is still very much a hassle, and this is where Atlanta-based startup Travelsist can help. Founded by former flight attendant Veronica Woodruff, the startup was a Startup Battlefield company at TechCrunch Disrupt earlier this year. At the time, I highlighted how it was part of a growing group of startups that make life easier for disabled individuals; but there are many more people that Travelsist can help, including working moms like Woodruff.
Remedy’s Alan Wake 2 is getting a new game plus mode, complete with an updated ending. There’s also plenty of new lore, charms and, of course, a ramp up in enemy difficulty.
Want something comfy and warm, but cute enough to wear in public this winter? Look no further.
Goofy glassware, graphic socks and Mickey-shaped beanies — read on for head-to-toe inspiration.
Snapchat's premium subscription is showing no signs of slowing growth as it comes off its best month ever, in terms of in-app revenue, new data indicates. As it turns out, many of Snapchat's younger users are willing to pay for the perks of Snapchat+, which offers tools to enhance stories, pin a Best Friend and change the app icon, as well as gain early access to new features, including new AI features, and much more. In November, the subscription offering topped $20 million in net revenue (after app store fees) for the first time, while subscription revenue rose by double digits in almost every country where Snapchat+ is live.