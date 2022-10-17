Friends, family formed a search party to find missing Jackson County teens, coroner says

When two teenagers never made it home after their homecoming dance, family and friends formed search parties in Hurley to try and find them, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Monday morning.

Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor went missing after East Central’s homecoming on Saturday night. An uncle of one of the girls found the vehicle flipped in the woods near the intersection of Mississippi 613 and Lum-Reeves Road Sunday afternoon, Lynd said.

Lynd pronounced both teenagers dead at the scene just after 5 p.m. Sunday. The car flipped into the woods and couldn’t be seen from the roadway, Lynd said.

“Family and friends were out looking for them most of the day they were missing,” Lynd said.

The vehicle was found a few miles north of the four-way stop in Hurley, meaning the girls “weren’t far from home” when the wreck occurred, Lynd said.

Both girls were 16 years old.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.