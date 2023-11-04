Friends and family gather at candlelight vigil to remember 14-year-old killed Wednesday

In the soft light of pink and white candles, family and friends gathered Friday night on Cedar Street to remember the life of Oliveah Fransua, a 14-year-old girl killed in Pueblo's 22nd homicide of 2023.

Police were called to the same Cedar Street home just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 1 on a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found Oliveah dead with a gunshot wound.

Christina Fransua, Oliveah's mother, told the Chieftain Friday that Oliveah and her boyfriend, whom she said the family had custody of, had been fighting on the night of Halloween. "Me and my husband, we were trying to get them apart. It got quiet, and I was lying down," she said.

"I heard a pop," she said. "I heard him saying, 'No, Oliveah, don't.' Me and my husband got up to see what was going on because we thought maybe Oliveah had thrown something at him, but no, he was standing there with a gun in his hand," she said. "She was lying unresponsive on the bed."

"We took this kid in, and he killed my baby," she said, sobbing.

In the Pueblo Police Department's initial news release on the incident Wednesday, police stated they had "located a person of interest" in the case but had not made any arrests.

Fransua stated that Oliveah's former boyfriend was contacted by police, but was released that night as they continue to build a case against him. Police were unable to confirm any details about the suspect when pressed by the Chieftain, only reiterating they had identified a person of interest.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Friday evening.

Mourners gathered for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of 14-year-old Oliveah Fransua at the family's home on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Oliveah's mother said she remembers her as a "bubbly" person.

"She loved her sunsets, her sunrises, she liked to do her makeup, her hair. She was very self-confident. She loved her friends and her family," Fransua said.

Fransua called her daughter her "little miss Mimis."

"She was always going for road trips with me, she was my little road trip buddy," she said. "The only one who liked going for long road trips. She liked shopping with me: Walmart, Starbucks — Starbucks was her favorite."

Oliveah, a freshman at Pueblo School District 60's Paragon Learning Center, aspired to be a cosmetologist.

"She wanted to make her father and (Pueblo police Sgt. Dennis Furbush) her first clients," Fransua said.

At the candlelight vigil Thursday night, pastor Paul Montoya said he'd known Oliveah since she was a baby and baptized her when she was 11 years old.

"When I heard the news, it was devastating, I couldn't believe it happened," he said. "Maybe the Lord had other plans."

Dozens of mourners turned out for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of 14-year-old Oliveah Fransua at the family's home on Friday, November 3, 2023.

"This is hard," Montoya said. "I've done hundreds of funerals, and I still can't grasp this, because I knew this little girl, she was a blessing ... my heart hurts for this family. The times are really changing. We have to hold our loved ones near, especially our children."

The mother of one of Oliveah's friends said she was a joy to have around, hanging out at her house with her own daughter. "Her and this one were like partners in crime," she said, gesturing to her own daughter.

"We got to really love her. She was always smiling, always trying to have a good time, making noise all over my house, trying to burn down the house with her cooking," she said with a laugh. "But we loved her and enjoyed having her as part of our lives. We'll miss her a lot."

Angelicia Fransua, Oliveah's older sister, said she and her sister were close. When she found out her sister had been killed, she was in shock.

"Me and her were handing out candy to the kids," she said. "It was so nice. We were playing Monopoly and handing out candy and she was playing some of her songs on the TV."

Angelicia described her sister as a sweet, caring and giving person who described herself as a "girl's girl."

"She really cared about all of us, you could tell," Angelicia said. "Anytime she walked into a room, it brightened up the whole room. It could be really sad and then all of a sudden she'd walk in, make a stupid joke, and make everyone laugh again."

Pastor Paul Montoya, left, stands with the family of Oliveah Fransua during a candlelight vigil at the family's home on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Angelicia said the large number of people who attended the vigil Friday night was a testament to how loved her sister was and the impact she had on those who knew her.

"It makes me very happy that she had so many people in her life, and that she impacted so many people in her life — it was only 14 years, and she impacted so many people and had so many friends."

Christina Fransua said she wants to keep her daughter's memory alive, and to see justice brought to her killer.

"We refuse to be silent," she said. "We're not going to be silent until justice is served."

questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @jayreutter1. Support local journalism, subscribe to the Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Slain Pueblo teen Oliveah Fransua remembered at candlelight vigil