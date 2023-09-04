Friends, family gather to say final goodbye, celebrate Allisha Watts’ legacy

Several of Allisha Watts’ loved ones gathered on Sunday to honor her legacy and move forward, more than a week after she was found dead.

The ceremony was held at Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst. Watts was dressed in her favorite color of green, and friends and family said the event was just as big and bright as she was.

“We’re gonna miss her. But God loves her better than us,” Gloria Douglas, a friend of Watts, told Channel 9.

Douglas says hundreds of people filled the auditorium and watched as Watts’ casket, covered in pictures of her, was placed into a horse-drawn carriage before doves were released.

ALSO READ: Police called to murder suspect’s home several times before Allisha Watts’ death

Those closest to Watts said they wanted to honor her memory as an entrepreneur and mentor. They are hopeful her legacy will raise awareness for other cases of not only violence against women but also violence against women of color.

Dearest Price, a civil rights advocate, says the service will help the family on their journey to closure.

“This starts the healing process for the family to have closure on at least that chapter. And now to move forward, to make sure something like this never happens again,” Price said.

Watts was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home in University City in July. Investigators found her body in Montgomery County over a week ago and arrested her boyfriend, James Dunmore.

Dunmore, who has a history of domestic violence, had his first court appearance last Monday. He is charged with murder and is currently in jail without bond.

While nothing can replace Watts, her friends say Sunday’s ceremony pointed them in the direction of healing.

“To me, she was the sacrificial lamb to save the lives of other young ladies who was going through domestic violence,” Douglas said. “That’s the type of person she was. And I’m going to miss her.”

(WATCH BELOW: Family of Allisha Watts ‘lost for words’ after remains found)







