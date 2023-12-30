Friends, family gather to remember mother of 4 gunned down inside Atlanta McDonald’s

Earlier this week, an Atlanta woman was shot and killed inside a McDonald’s.

Today, friends and family gathered across the street from where she was killed to remember the life of Tamanika Woods.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police say Woods, a mother of four, and 19-year-old T’Niya Evans got into an argument inside the McDonald’s on Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon.

The fight escalated to gunfire and Woods was shot inside the restaurant. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police exclusively Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that the gun Evans used was stolen from a car parked in a downtown parking garage about five miles from the McDonald’s. They did not comment on if Evans was the person who stole the gun.

Evans is being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and theft by receiving stolen property.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]