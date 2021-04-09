Slain 20-year-old Raleigh student had recently married her alleged killer
A 20-year-old Raleigh student who was found dead in her apartment this week had recently married the man accused of killing her, court records show.
Video Transcript
ELAINA ATHANS: A Memorial is growing along Hillsborough Street outside the apartment complex where Christina Matos once lived. People coming by, leaving flowers, candles, as well as balloons, along with messages of love. Today, the man accused of killing the college student, heading to court.
Eric Hernandez-Mendez, charged with murdering his roommate and just leaving Christina Matos to be found dead. We still don't know why or how she was killed. Her grief-stricken parents, speaking with us after court.
YOLANDA MATOS: Why the humans doing something like that? You know, no respect. No remorse. No love. So, it's tough.
ELAINA ATHANS: We're learning Hernadez-Mendez and Matos sort of grew up together. They both attended Clayton High School and graduated in the class of 2020, Hernandez-Mendez uploading this picture on Facebook with his cap and gown along with cords draping his neck. People who have known both for years, attending the hearing, becoming angry and emotional.
- Everything about Christina was beautiful.
ELAINA ATHANS: Friends are convinced someone else was involved.
- Whatever's done in the dark eventually is going to come to the light.
- There's something else going on we need the answers. There's something else!
ELAINA ATHANS: Her parents feel the same way.
YOLANDA MATOS: I can't believe only one person did that to her.
ELAINA ATHANS: They're leading the charge in fighting for justice.
YOLANDA MATOS: Because I, 100%, I know, because I know my daughter is strong. I think she fight for her life. And that they have another person, because I know there's a one-person gang with her.
ELAINA ATHANS: So we'll take you back to the memorial along Hillsborough Street, where her friends are also waiting for justice.
In Raleigh, Elaina Athans, ABC 11 Eyewitness News.