Friends, family mourn Gabby Petito at funeral home
Mourners paid their respects to Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. (Sept. 26)
Lines of mourners paid their respects Sunday for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. Among those who congregated in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of New York City, were family members, friends, co-workers and people who were touched by Petito's story even though they didn't know her. “She was a beautiful soul; she was full of life, always smiling,” said Desiree Keeffe, a friend of Petito's mother, Nichole.
The public was invited to mourn Petito as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, named as a person of interest in her death.
Days after authorities confirmed the death of Gabrielle Petito, her family held a funeral service for the late influencer on Sunday, Sept. 26.
A line of mourners wrapped around a funeral home in Holbrook, New York, as friends and family bid an emotional farewell to Gabby Petito on Sunday.
Crowds are expected on Long Island as the family of Gabby Petito holds a funeral home viewing for their daughter whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend
Stephanie Keith/Getty ImagesThe loved ones of slain van-lifer Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito—who was killed during a cross-country road trip with her now-missing fiancé—honored the “amazing” young woman at a public memorial service in New York Sunday, encouraging others to be inspired by her kindness and adventurous spirit.A line stretched outside Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home on Long Island Sunday morning, as hundreds gathered to grieve the 22-year-old, who was found dead near Grand Teton National
A memorial service was held for Blue Point-native Gabby Petito Sunday afternoon on Long Island.
Law enforcement said it is scaling back its search for Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has been indicted for allegedly using Petito's debit card after her death.
“She loved butterflies from what I hear, so it’s a nice remembrance to Gabby.”
Family of Gabby Petito encourage mourners to be inspired by her life
Funeral arrangements have been set for Gabby Petito, the woman recently found dead in Wyoming after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé.
Armed with lighters and freighted with sorrow, on Friday, residents of Blue Point resolved to find light in the dark tragedy. They lit candles for Gabby Petito in a memorial that stretched as far as the eye could see - to show her family they aren't alone.
Gabby Petito's father, Joseph Petito announced the creation of 'The Gabby Petito Foundation.' In a tweet, he said the foundation will give resources and guidance to families of missing children.
