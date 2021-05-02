Friends, family mourn Genoa mother

May 2—GENOA, Ohio — While they mourned the loss of their sister, cousin, and friend, people at a vigil late Saturday afternoon for Amber Eichner said they also took comfort in knowing she was free of the man accused of killing her.

"Amber died for a cause," her younger brother, Eric Wood, said during the gathering at Veterans' Memorial Park. "He was going to prey on another woman. She's at peace and he will never be able to prey on another woman again."

The missing-person case of Mrs. Eichner, 34, turned into a suspected homicide Monday night when police summoned by an acquaintance of John D. Eichner, 43, dug up what is believed to be her body from a South Toledo back yard. Lucas County Coroner Diana Scala-Barnett said an autopsy on Tuesday revealed the woman from that discovery had been strangled to death, but DNA matching would be necessary to confirm the victim's identity.

She had gone missing about 1-1/2 weeks earlier, with relatives becoming alarmed after her husband on April 21 dropped off the couple's four school-age daughters with family in Tennessee — the state in which the Eichners had lived for several years before moving to Genoa in August.

Those closest to her gathered Saturday under a park shelter in Genoa to share their memories. They described her as loving, caring, selfless, and an amazing mother who always put others before herself.

"I love her to death and I can't even explain how I feel right now — it hasn't hit me," said Ericka Seymour, a cousin.

Amanda Kimbrell, another cousin who had attended Eichner's initial arraignment Wednesday, said Mrs. Eichner had tried to get away multiple times. But it was difficult to flee and seek help because she was raising four daughters and Eichner was always lingering, she said.

"We really need to make changes to make sure that these men or women who are being abusive to their significant other are kept away," Ms. Kimbrell said.

Mr. Wood, 29, said his family grew up in Sylvania, where his "awesome big sister" attended Southview High School.

The Eichners initially lived in Toledo before moving to Tennessee a few years ago, he said.

"It's in God's hands. I'm glad he's caught and he's behind bars and he will pay for what he's done," Mr. Wood said.

A Go Fund Me page has been created to help with funeral services, travel expenses, and legal fees. Additionally, a memorial account for the Eichner family has been set up at Genoa Bank. Donations can be contributed from any branch location.

Eichner is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court following a 28-count indictment Friday alleging a course of conduct beginning April 14 that led to his wife's death during that time.

He is charged with aggravated murder, murder, gross abuse of a corpse, 11 counts of tampering with evidence, 10 counts of possession of criminal tools, and four counts of money laundering. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

The human remains prosecutors believe to be Mrs. Eichner's were found after the South Toledo woman from whom Eichner obtained permission to bury a dead dog in her back yard became suspicious after seeing social-media reports about the missing Genoa woman. She told investigators Eichner had first contacted her April 16.

First Published May 1, 2021, 6:56pm