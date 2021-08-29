Friends and family mourn U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Nicole Gee killed in Afghanistan

Officials identified 13 U.S. service members who were killed in an ISIS-K attack outside of Kabul's airport on Friday. Among them was 23-year-old Marine Corps Sergeant Nicole L. Gee who just days before her death was one of several Marines seen cradling and comforting Afghan children prior to their evacuation from the country. CBS Sacramento's Velena Jones reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Family says Taliban fighter killed folk singer

    A Taliban fighter has shot dead an Afghan folk singer in a restive mountain province under unclear circumstances. The valley had seen upheaval since the Taliban takeover, with some districts in the area coming under the control of militia fighters opposed to the Taliban rule. The Taliban previously came out to Andarabi’s home and searched it, even drinking tea with the musician, his son Jawad Andarabi told The Associated Press.

  • U.S. Retaliates With Drone Strike Against ISIS-K in Afghanistan

    U.S. officials confirmed the attack Friday, just a day after a faction the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing at a Kabul airport.

  • Marine Corps. sergeant from Sacramento killed in Kabul airport attack

    A 23-year-old Marine Corps. Sergeant from Sacramento was one of the people who was killed in the attack on the Kabul airport Thursday, the Department of Defense said Saturday. She was identified as Nicole L. Gee, 23. Gee was one of 13 service members killed while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel. See more in the video above.

  • Biden says another attack in Afghanistan is "highly likely" in 24-36 hours

    "The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high," the president said in a statement.

  • Marine Said Days Ago She Loved Her Job. But ‘Mistakes’ in Kabul Killed Her, Pal Says.

    InstagramU.S. Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee loved her job.She said so herself in an Aug. 9 Instagram post alongside a photo of her holding a baby in Kabul amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, just weeks before the U.S. military was set to end its two-decade presence.“Escorting evacuees onto the bird,” the 23-year-old from Sacramento, California wrote in another post at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, where dozens of people can be seen boarding a plane. View this post on Instagram A post sh

  • Charles Used to Be ‘Closer’ to Harry Than William—Here’s How ‘Badly’ His Exit Affected Them

    Charles has reportedly been "hit quite hard" by Harry's recent comments.

  • Got $1,000? Buy This Hot Stock That Jumped 10X and Could Do It Again

    A stronger pace of growth in the future, thanks to solid demand, could send this tech stock's price much higher.

  • Can Greenland Sharks Improve Human Longevity?

    Are there vertebrates occupying the planet today whose lifespans extend back to before the founding of the United States? Based on recent research, it seems very likely — and they exist in the form of sharks whose fermented meat are used in a very distinctive Icelandic dish. Scientists have found evidence that Greenland sharks live […] The post Can Greenland Sharks Improve Human Longevity? appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Sea of Black women motorcycle riders ensures spirit of pioneer lives on | Opinion

    The women bikers came roaring down Interstate I-95. Black women, some 200 strong. Motors blaring and screaming sirens escorting the bikers as they exited at Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

  • Nneka Ogwumike with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun

    Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/28/2021

  • Tia Mowry Asks Fans For Help Selecting A Work Dress: ‘What Outfit Would You Choose?’

    The actress gave fans a mini Instagram fashion show while asking for their favorite look.

  • Maren Morris, Nashville's finest, sparkles at Minnesota State Fair

    It was the way she pounded her fist on her guitar. The way she ripped the mic out of its stand. The way she danced to her music like a dreamy teenager. It was the way Maren Morris poured her heart into song and conversation. On Friday at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand, Morris was everything that Miranda Lambert wasn't the night before. Morris showed more personality in her opening ...

  • A rare commercial opportunity in Cuba

    Cuban entrepreneurs, ranging from a dried fruit vendor to bike repair shops and software developers, are hoping to cash in on a landmark change in the rules governing the communist-run island’s economy… The change could mean more business opportunities and roadblocks ahead. Earlier this month, the government released regulations about a reform that would allow small- and medium-sized ventures to formally incorporate as businesses and access state financing, ending decades of classifying them as 'self-employed'. The measure is seen by many analysts as one of the most important reforms undertaken since all businesses were nationalized by former leader Fidel Castro. Cuban economist Omar Everleny described the reform as a very positive one, long-sought by many Cubans… but he says change hasn’t happened fast enough. "Since 2016 we've been talking about small and medium businesses, and today they are talking about ‘gradually’ in the country when what we need is speed, not ‘gradually.'"It does have limits - for instance, people can own no more than one business and cannot contract foreign partners or carry out direct foreign trade. But for Nayvis Diaz, founder of Velo Cuba, a bicycle repair and rental company with 17 employees in Havana, it marks a significant change. "It's a moment we've been waiting a long time for, to really have a non-state sector, in this case a private sector. To be part of a global analysis of the country's economy so we could help in every way we could." The measure forms part of a package of market-oriented reforms undertaken by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel over the last year, as the health crisis and tougher U.S. sanctions tipped the shaky economy into a tailspin and led to shortages of food, medicine and other basic goods. The Fernandez brothers, who own Deshidratados Habana, Cuba's only company processing and selling dried fruits, were nevertheless enthusiastic. Ricardo Fernandez says the reform may sound good on paper but wonders what it’ll look like in practice. "Everything we see written down sounds wonderful, it gives us hope but in time we would like to see how real this regulation is in practice and how sustainable it is over time, how regular is its application." The Fernandez brothers say they have the land and suppliers lined up… now all they need… is the financing.

  • Jimmy Hayes' Widow Says Former NHL Player's 'Greatest Accomplishment Without Question Was Being a Dad'

    Jimmy and Kristen Hayes celebrated their son Beau's second birthday, hours before the former NHL player was pronounced dead at their Milton, Massachusetts, home on Aug. 23

  • 9 Expert-Approved Vitamin Brands You Need to Know About

    These are tested and trusted.

  • Travis Kelce says Patrick Mahomes didn't need to sit behind Alex Smith to succeed

    Kansas CIty's star tight end believes Patrick Mahomes would have been a great quarterback regardless if he sat behind Alex Smith or not.

  • Kim Kardashian West Shares New Photos of Wedding Dress from Controversial Donda Listening Experience

    Kim Kardashian West and ex Kanye West appeared to get re-married during the outrage-inducing listening event for his upcoming album Donda in Chicago amid divorce proceedings

  • From Kabul Airport to a Houston Walmart: 'Desperate to Get to America'

    HOUSTON — As an interpreter working alongside the U.S. military in Afghanistan, Zar Mohammad Yousafzai taught English to Afghan soldiers and Pashto to U.S. troops. He helped negotiate agreements with tribal leaders to halt attacks on Americans and instructed Afghans on how to use American weapons. He dodged mortar attacks and Taliban ambushes and, eventually, repeated death threats from insurgents who regarded him as a spy. One text message read, “You are a traitor. You work for the infidels. We

  • Congressman Who Flew to Kabul Demands Resignations in D.C.

    Bill Clark/GettyOn Tuesday, Rep. Peter Meijer secretly flew to Afghanistan and viewed the chaos of the evacuation at Hamid Kharzi Airport firsthand. On Friday, he found himself grappling with the deaths of 13 service members who guarded the very gates he observed.Now, the freshman Republican said, the officials responsible for putting troops in what he called an “impossible position” should step down, though he declined to name names just yet.“If they don’t have the sense of honor to frankly res

  • Mater Dei routs Duncanville in Texas-sized whooping

    Mater Dei, ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps, dominates Texas 6A power Duncanville from the start in a 45-3 victory to open the football season.