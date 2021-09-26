Friends and family remember Gabby Petito at Long Island, NY funeral
Funeral services took place in Holbrook, New York, near the Bayport-Blue Point community where Petito grew up.
Rose Davis told People that Brian Laundrie "is out in the wilderness" as the police continue to search for him in Florida.
The man was skydiving at Skydive Carolina when he died, and witnesses saw nothing unusual about his jump.
Her mom demanded she share the money.
TikTokers loved the finished product so much, they wanted to buy one!
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Princess Mako is set to forego a one-off million-dollar payment for giving up her royal status to wed a college classmate, media said on Saturday, clearing the way for a marriage delayed for years by controversy over her fiance. The 29-year-old grand-daughter of then-Emperor Akihito and her former college classmate, Kei Komuro, announced their engagement in 2017. But the marriage was put off after reports of a financial dispute between Komuro's mother and her former fiance.
A man struck early Friday morning on Interstate 83 died, Maryland State Police said. Police said he got out of a ride-sharing vehicle early Friday morning after assaulting the driver. WBAL-TV 11 News looked into the policies ride-share drivers must take to ensure everyone's safety. For many ride-share drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft, being on the job can turn dangerous in an instant.
“She just had a motherly soul that was naturally within her with everyone,” her sister said.
Legendary salsa musician Roberto Roena died Thursday night, a spokesman for his family confirmed Friday. The Latino musician was 81.
The Laundries are "very concerned" about their son as he remains missing following his fiancée Gabby Petito's death, their lawyer told Insider.
Bella Cruise, the eldest daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, posted a rare selfie to Instagram
"The deceased person that was wearing the clothes that we had just purchased for our mother was not our mother," Jennetta Archer told local news.
Moab PoliceA friend of Gabby Petito says Brian Laundrie has wilderness survival skills that could help him if he hopes to evade law enforcement officials currently searching for him as they investigate the 22-year-old YouTuber’s disappearance and apparent murder.“He is out in the wilderness, I promise you,” Rose Davis told the celebrity tabloid People. “...If he’s alive, he’s out there, camping out ... He lived in the Appalachians by himself for months.”Earlier this week, FBI officials said that
YouTubeNearly eight months after 19-year-old college freshman Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning following an alleged hazing at a fraternity party, 11 people have been indicted in connection with the tragic event.Oakes, a first-year student at Virginia Commonwealth University who was too young to legally buy alcohol, was at a gathering at Delta Chi’s off-campus frat house on Feb. 26 when he was ordered by the older members to drink an entire 1.75 liter bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey—a tad les
After taking care of two sets of twins for years, one Ohio couple officially adopted all four children on Sept. 9 of this year. Karen and Tobias Thompson, both 55, took in Karen’s niece and nephew, Wilnya and William, twins who are now 14, just a year after their 2014 wedding. After the couple received their foster license in 2017, they then took in William and Wilnya’s younger sisters, Sharnia and Sharleathea, also twins, who are now 9.
Star Tom Everett Scott talks about bringing this beautiful story to life and his real-life love story.
A Vermont family who says their 3-year-old daughter was molested by another child while attending the youth club aboard a Disney Cruise last year is suing the cruise line for $20 million, according to the suit filed Friday in the federal court in Orlando.
Lines of mourners paid their respects Sunday for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. Among those who congregated in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of New York City, were family members, friends and co-workers and people who were touched by Petito's story even though they didn't know her. “She was a beautiful soul; she was full of life, always smiling,” said Desiree Keeffe, a friend of Petito's mother, Nicole.
Armando Rubio, who is gay, has since married his fiancé Kenneth Niedermeier
For four decades, the Chinese government has restricted family size. Peter Charlesworth/LightRocket via Getty Images A child’s death is devastating to all parents. But for Chinese parents, losing an only child can add financial ruin to emotional devastation. That’s one conclusion of a research project on parental grief I’ve conducted in China since 2016. From 1980 to 2015, the Chinese government limited couples to one child only. I have interviewed over 100 Chinese parents who started their fami
She said life has been "unbearable" since her "Sex and the City" co-star's death.