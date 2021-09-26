Friends and family remember Gabby Petito at Long Island, NY funeral

Good Morning America

After taking care of two sets of twins for years, one Ohio couple officially adopted all four children on Sept. 9 of this year. Karen and Tobias Thompson, both 55, took in Karen’s niece and nephew, Wilnya and William, twins who are now 14, just a year after their 2014 wedding. After the couple received their foster license in 2017, they then took in William and Wilnya’s younger sisters, Sharnia and Sharleathea, also twins, who are now 9.