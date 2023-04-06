Seattle police arrest suspect linked to woman who disappeared after Mariners game last Friday

Seattle police say they’ve arrested a suspect allegedly linked to the disappearance of a woman who hasn’t been seen since a Mariners game late last week.

Fifty-eight-year-old Leticia Martinez-Cosman was last seen on a date with a man at the game on Friday night.

Seattle police announced that they had arrested a 46-year-old man early Thursday morning and booked him into King County Jail on suspicion of homicide, kidnapping, assault, and theft. Police did not confirm whether it was the same man that Martinez-Cosman went on a date with. Police also do not know where she is, or if she’s still alive.

In the meantime, her family hasn’t given up hope.

“We are not going to give up until we find her,” said Liz Latham, a friend of the missing woman.

Latham says she has known Martinez-Cosman since 2012.

“She was just always helpful and friendly, and her Buddhist practice was really, really strong,” said Latham.

Latham says she’s been in constant communication with Martinez-Cosman’s family, and that Leticia’s brother is determined to find her.

“He’s doing everything he can 24/7 to find his sister, like he’s been taking flyers to local businesses, restaurants, bars, handing them to everyone,” said Latham.

Latham says it’s not like Martinez-Cosman to disappear, especially because she’s a mother.

“I would like the family to know that everyone I know is praying for them, and praying for Leticia,” said Latham.

The Seattle Police Department confirmed with KIRO 7 that Martinez-Cosman’s disappearance is being investigated as a missing persons case, along with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

She is 58 years old, 135 pounds, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with green eyes and brown hair.

KIRO 7 talked with Mariners fans leaving Wednesday’s game who said this is shocking and that the stadium should be a safe place.

“We’re in unstable times, we just have to be vigilant about random things and just look out for each other. This is the time where we need to look out for each other,” said one fan.

Story continues

KIRO 7 also reached out to the Mariners for comment. They sent the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation and take it very seriously. We have been in contact with law enforcement and have offered any assistance we can provide.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Martinez-Cosman is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.