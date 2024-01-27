Friends gather, share stories of Charlotte man who died during birthday trip in Hawaii

Friends gathered to remember the life of a Charlotte man who died while celebrating his birthday in Hawaii.

They walked and prayed at McAlpine Creek Park on Saturday morning, sharing stories of their experiences with Carson Philbin.

“Carson lived life to the fullest, he was only 24 years old,” his friend Robin Jordan told Channel 9. “And we’re not meant to understand why these things happen the way they do, but we know Carson is in a better place.”

Friends said he was a dependable, action-packed person. Our partners at the Charlotte Observer report he died while cliff diving.

Witnesses rescued three of his friends from the rough Hawaiian waters, but he was swept out to sea.

The vigil Saturday morning was followed by Philbin’s funeral and celebration of life.

