Friends identify Bills fan shot and killed near Hard Rock Stadium after Dolphins game

The man shot and killed near Hard Rock Stadium after Sunday night’s Miami Dolphins game has been identified by loved ones as a 30-year-old Buffalo Bills fan who had come from Canada to watch his beloved team.

Dylan Isaacs and his friends were walking through traffic — likely to a parked car — after watching the Bills defeat the Dolphins in the AFC East title game, when a driver careened his car to try to hit them and sped off, Ashley Cooke, a family friend, said in an online fundraiser. The family is trying to cover the costs of transporting Isaacs’ body back to his home in Six Nations, the largest First Nations reserve in Canada, home to the Mohawk, Cayagua and other nations.

After Isaacs and his friends ran after the car, Cooke said, a man yet to be identified got out of the vehicle and shot him before driving away.

The car that the shooter fled in has been found in West Palm Beach, roughly 60 miles from the stadium, Miami Gardens police said. As of Tuesday morning, authorities had not announced any arrests in connection to the fatal shooting.

A ‘senseless murder’

Around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, shortly after the game ended, Miami-Dade cops assigned to the Dolphins game at the Miami Gardens stadium rushed to the 19400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired. Officers and paramedics tried to save Isaacs’ life but he died at the scene, Miami Gardens police said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, no one was taken to the hospital.

Miami Gardens police have not confirmed Cooke’s accounts of what happened, but they said a man shot and killed Isaacs after arguing with them. Isaacs posted a photo of himself smiling with two others at the stadium hours before the shooting.

Cooke had raised over $64,000 to pay for transporting Isaacs’ body and funeral arrangements as of Tuesday morning, according to the GoFundMe page she started.

“The friends and family of Dylan Isaacs are looking for support of any kind as they go through this difficult time, currently they are looking to bring him home and make funeral arrangements after his senseless murder,” Cooke said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-346-8477 or visiting crimestoppers305.com. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous.

Miami Herald staff reporter Charles Rabin contributed to this report.