Friends of Jacksonville Public Library is left reeling after $132,000 theft, arrest of past president

Margaret Nooney Smith posed for this photo in 2008 for a Times-Union story when she retired from the Jacksonville library system after 37 years.

She worked for Jacksonville's public library system for almost four decades, managing many of its branches until her retirement in 2008.

Her love of libraries continued in retirement, as Margaret Nooney Smith became a volunteer and member of the Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library and ultimately named president.

But now the 75-year-old is spending her days behind bars awaiting trial after her Dec. 8 arrest on a charge of organized fraud, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. And the nonprofit that raises funds to help purchase library supplies is looking for ways to fill a $132,000 hole in its bank account after that money was stolen, according to its lawsuit filed against Smith.

Michael Steve, the board's vice president and a longtime library volunteer himself, said the missing money and Smith's arrest shocked members. The organization annually donates $100,000 to the library system so it can purchase supplies, so the unaccounted for funds meant that did not happen last year.

"We are all very disappointed," Steve said. "We just don't understand why she did it. It was like being hit in the head with a 2-by-4. ... It was a double-fisted gut punch. It was devastating. I still have trouble believing it."

Smith's arrest warrant says she engaged in "a systematic and ongoing course of conduct to convert funds of the Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library Inc. to her own personal use" when she was president. She remains an inmate on $30,000 bail, jail records show.

For 37 years Smith worked in the Jacksonville library system as it expanded from one main facility and a couple of branches into a sprawling regional library system. At one time when Nassau and Baker counties also were part of the system, Smith personally supervised 14 branches, according to a 2011 Times-Union story about the Mandarin branch's 25th anniversary.

The Friends of the Library group raises funds by operating The Bookstore at its branch library at 3435 University Blvd. N.. There it sells used books, CDs and DVDs during Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday hours as well as regular Big Bag Sales, the next on March 10 through 12.

Smith had been the group's treasurer until June 2018 when she was appointed president. She also was one of three board members who had the authority to withdraw funds from its Community First Credit Union account, according to the lawsuit.

But 10 times from Sept. 14 to Oct. 29, 2020, Smith is accused of misappropriating funds "totaling $132,000 through a series of unauthorized cash withdrawals," the lawsuit says. The largest of those was on Sept. 25 when $37,000 was withdrawn, while another $30,000 was taken out 11 days earlier.

Smith "unexpectedly" resigned as president that October, according to the lawsuit. Two months later the treasurer discovered the $132,000 in withdrawals during its end-of-year audit. He went to Smith's San Marco home and confronted her about the withdrawals. She said she had "given the money to a 'friend,'" the lawsuit states.

The group demanded repayment, but nothing was returned, so it filed the lawsuit.

Steve said the donations made each year to the library system were for specific items that it wanted, a wish list that could not be fulfilled in 2021.

"The library sends us a list of what it would like us to fund for them, all things the city does not fund," he said. "... If you come into our store, they put posters up of what they did with the money we gave them."

Smith has no prior criminal record in Jacksonville. But she was sued on Sept. 28 by North Florida Anesthesia Consultants for nonpayment of a $1,708 bill, court records show. That case is still in mediation.

