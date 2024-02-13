Friends launch fundraiser for mother killed in head-on crash, injured son

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The family and friends of Jennifer Ann Relph, who went by Annie — the woman who died in a head-on collision in Moab last week — have organized a fundraiser to cover her funeral costs.

Another purpose of the fundraiser is to help take care of her son’s hospital bills; he was injured in the accident, transported to Salt Lake City in critical condition and is currently recovering.

Within the first three days of the fundraiser being posted on GoFundMe, it received more than $11,000 from more than 100 donors, almost reaching its $15,000 goal.

Brandon Bartosh, a close friend of the Relph family, spoke with ABC4 News about the recovery and healing of Relph’s son, who is in the Intensive Care Unit at a children’s hospital in Salt Lake City.

“Overall, he’s doing really well now. He’s talking with everybody,” Bartosh said. “He’s still got some healing to do from the injuries, but overall, he’s in good spirits and doing well.”

Of the family, Bartosh said they are all doing pretty well, and it is actually more of a struggle to have them not come to the hospital and crowd the ICU.

Bartosh said Relph’s husband Josh has been by his son’s side “around the clock.”

According to Bartosh, Annie was very involved in the community, showing up at sporting events and becoming Director of Nursing at a local hospital.

“Annie was an extremely positive person,” Bartosh said. “She was a real delight to have around.”

Bartosh said both Annie and Josh have been “pivotal” in the community in the past decades, with her role in hospitals and his in firefighting.

Bartosh said Annie’s son is involved with local sports, and received individual video messages from each of his wrestling teammates that were played for him while he was still sedated and unconscious.

“Having that community support has been really, really great,” Bartosh said. “Everybody’s reaching out and trying to do everything they can.”

According to the GoFundMe page, there is also a fund set up at Mountain America Credit Union in Moab under “Relph Family Support” for people to donate locally.

