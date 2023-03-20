Friends of man shot in face during SeaTac road rage incident offering $5K reward

Friends and coworkers of a man who was shot in the face during a road rage incident near SeaTac last week are hoping to find the person responsible by offering a reward.

The Washington State Patrol said that on last Wednesday, Mar. 15, at around 5 p.m., it received several calls about two cars speeding and driving erratically on Interstate 5 before shots were fired from one car into another.

Moments after the shooting, the driver of the victim’s car lost control and crashed near South 216th Street. He was shot in the face.

Troopers are hoping someone from the public will come forward.

“We’re potentially looking for a white Audi, but we’re looking for any other witnesses that saw either road rage incident or speeding incident to go ahead and call our dispatch,” said Washington State Patrol spokesperson Chelsea DeHart.

The victim was a member of the Longshoreman’s Union.

Coworkers of the victim and Longshoreman’s Union ILWU Local 19 are offering a $5,000 reward to the tipster who comes forward with the names of the people who were in the shooter’s car. The tip must lead to the arrest or arrest of those believed to be responsible.