Friends of Mark Capps say MNPD mishandled the situation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 spoke with friends of the Grammy award-winning sound engineer who was shot and killed by a Metro SWAT officer.

On Monday, a civil lawsuit was filed by Mark Capps’ wife who cited that police used “excessive and unreasonable force.”

In January, Capps reportedly threatened to kill his wife, step-daughter, and her boyfriend with a gun while in the middle of a mental health emergency.

Once family got away and police intervened, Capps was shot and killed by a SWAT officer after the officer said Capps was pointing a gun.

On Jan. 5, Jaunita Copeland said she received a text from Capps, her good friend, who said that he was having a bad day.

“I texted him back and I said, ‘Call me,’ then an hour later he was dead,” Copeland said.

Documents reveal the tragic day started when Capps woke his family up in the middle of the night with a handgun. Documents state he later made “suicide by cop” statements.

His family said he had been “severely depressed,” drinking, and taking prescription medicine after his brother died the day before.

Once Capps fell asleep, his wife and stepdaughter drove to the police department to press charges.

According to the lawsuit, once arrest warrants were served, a 13-member SWAT team went to Capps’ home. When Capps opened the door, the SWAT officer shot him.

According to documents, the SWAT officer said Capps was pointing a gun. The lawsuit, however, said he was not pointing a gun and that the gun was found under a rug.

“I don’t believe that he pointed the gun at the officers, even if he had it in his hand. Theoretically, there is no way he would have pointed it. There’s no way,” Copeland said.

Copeland is now seeking answers after filing multiple public records requests.

She wants to know why MNPD’s mental health co-response team, Partners in Care, was not present at the time.

“I wanted to understand why MNPD sent a SWAT team to a house with a man by himself. He was not a danger to anyone but himself,” Copeland said.

As she waits for answers, friends and colleagues told News 2 that Nashville lost a music legend.

“I can’t replace Mark, and I just wish I would have had an opportunity to have him on the phone and say lets calm him down, and lets get through this,” Michael Spriggs said.

“He was a contributor to our community and our art, and that can’t be replaced. He did not deserve to die behind a metal door with a SWAT officer’s bullet,” Copeland said.

According to Metro police, Partners in Care only responds to mental health calls for service at secure scenes.

News 2 also reached out to Metro’s legal team for a statement. They replied:

“It goes without saying this is a tragic case. We have not even started our investigation into the facts and will respond in court filings when that time comes.”

