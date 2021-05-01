Friends mourn South Meck High grad among 5 killed in NC standoff. ‘Gem of a guy.’

Joe Marusak
·4 min read

George Ligon, a South Mecklenburg High graduate killed with his wife and two sheriff’s deputies near Boone, was the “finest of bosses” and the “best friend you could ever have,” those who knew him over the years recalled.

The suspected shooter was his stepson, the son of wife, Michelle, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Ligon was 61 and her husband 58.

George Ligon, a South Mecklenburg High School graduate, and his wife, Michelle, were among five people killed in a mass shooting near Boone, including two Watauga County sheriff&#x002019;s deputies.
George Ligon, a South Mecklenburg High School graduate, and his wife, Michelle, were among five people killed in a mass shooting near Boone, including two Watauga County sheriff’s deputies.

K-9 Deputy Logan Fox and Sgt. Chris Ward also were killed during a 13-hour standoff that ended late Wednesday, sheriff’s investigators said. The shooter, 32-year-old Isaac Alton Barnes, died at the scene.

Condolences poured in on Facebook for the deputies and couple, including from George Ligon’s classmates and those who later worked for and with him in Boone.

He attended Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk before transferring to Appalachian State University in Boone, friends said, and rose to branch manager in the Boone region over a long career with Terminix, the pest control company.

“Tragedy has struck the family of one our own from the Class of 1980,” the South Mecklenburg High School Alumni Association posted, while urging everyone to pray for the families of the victims. “We will miss you George.”

To all South Meck Alumni Tragedy has struck the the family of one our own From the Class of 1980 One of our Own has...

Posted by South Meck Alumni on Thursday, April 29, 2021

Always made you laugh

Classmates and colleagues recalled a man who always wore a smile and was so fun to be around.

“George knew how to put a smile on anybody’s face,” South Meck High classmate David Isenhour posted.

In an interview with The Charlotte Observer on Friday, Isenhour said Ligon “was just an all-around good guy.”

Isenhour, now owner-broker of Isenhour Properties in Concord, remembers how Ligon would make Isenhour’s mom laugh when she drove them to their Charlotteens dance group at Gross School of Dance in Charlotte.

“He was funny,” Isenhour said. “He enjoyed being around people. His family was that way. Just one of those guys. Friendly. Just enjoyed life.”

To The Family Of George Ligon and His wife Michelle Ligon We are all truly saddened that George is no longer with us . ...

Posted by David Isenhour on Friday, April 30, 2021

‘My heart sank’

Friends on Facebook recalled how much they enjoyed hanging around Ligon, who would always make them laugh so hard.

Kevin Harmeyer of Boone recalled bursting out in laughter each time he chanced upon Ligon in the local Food Lion, Ligon was so funny.

“George was absolutely an amazing person and the best friend you could ever have,” Harmeyer posted.

When Amber Mandel heard the news, “my heart sank,” Mandel told Observer news partner WBTV.

Ligon was like a second father to her, said Mandel, who worked for Ligon for eight years.

“They didn’t deserve this, no one deserved this,” she said. “I don’t know why, only God knows why.”

Thomas South of Boone, who worked for Ligon at Terminix for 5 1/2 years, posted that he was heartbroken over the deaths.

“Go rest high on the mountain, friend, until we meet again R.I.P.,” South posted on Facebook of Ligon.

Yesterday was a very long and hard day knowing what was going on but on the other hand not knowing anything about if you...

Posted by Thomas South on Thursday, April 29, 2021

‘One of a kind’

Jeremy Dawson told the Observer on Friday that he and Ligon “hit it off right off the bat” when Dawson joined Terminix.

“When you met him, you couldn’t not like him,” Dawson said. “He made it impossible. He had a huge smile, he had a huge laugh that was just infectious., and we hit it off immediately.”

Ligon also mentored him when he decided to start Midstate Wildlife Solutions in Asheboro, Dawson said.

“He’s just one of a kind.” Dawson said. “He was just one of these people you run across once in a lifetime ... It’s a terrible loss for that community. He deserves people to know what a gem of a guy he was.”

Recommended Stories

  • 27-year-old put peanuts in coffee of mom’s allergic boyfriend, Missouri police say

    The man also put peanuts in an underwear drawer and laundry soap, officials say.

  • NC governor pardons man who had murder convictions vacated

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper granted a pardon of innocence Friday to a man imprisoned for two decades before his two murder convictions were vacated more than four years ago by a trial judge. The pardon means Darryl Anthony Howard, who is now 58, can apply to the North Carolina Industrial Commission for compensation of up to $750,000 for his wrongful convictions. “It is important to continue our efforts to reform the justice system and to acknowledge wrongful convictions,” Cooper said in a news release.

  • India’s COVID-19 crisis is a ‘crime against humanity,’ says prize-winning author as nation sets new case record

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 headed closer to 150 million on Thursday, as novelist and political activist Arundhati Roy said the deepening crisis in India is a crime against humanity.

  • Biden won't reverse Trump's Western Sahara move, U.S. tells Morocco

    Secretary of State Tony Blinken told Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in a phone call on Friday that the Biden administration would not reverse President Trump's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara, at least for the time being, two sources familiar with the call told me. Why it matters: Trump's recognition of the Western Sahara as part of Morocco reversed decades of U.S. policy regarding the disputed territory, and was part of a broader deal that included the renewal of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The U.S. decision last December was a long-sought diplomatic breakthrough for Morocco. The kingdom was concerned it could be reversed once Biden took office.Israel was also concerned that a reversal of the policy would harm the normalization process with Morocco. The U.S. is the only Western country to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara, which was annexed by Morocco in 1975 after former colonial power Spain surrendered control.The backstory: There had been almost no contact between the Biden administration and the Moroccan government over the first three months of the new administration.Ten days ago, Biden's Middle East advisor, Brett McGurk, spoke to Bourita and gave the impression that there would be no change in the U.S. policy on Western Sahara, a source familiar with the call told me.The State Department readout of Blinken's call with Bourita on Friday didn't mention Western Sahara, but two sources familiar with the call confirm that it was discussed and that Blinken said the Biden administration would not reverse Trump's policy for now.According to the State Department readout Blinken "welcomed Morocco’s steps to improve relations with Israel and noted the Morocco-Israel relationship will bring long-term benefits for both countries."The state of play: Senior White House and State Department officials have held multiple discussions on this issue over the last few weeks. The decision that emerged from these discussions was not to reverse Trump's policy but to work with the Moroccans on appointing a new UN envoy for the Western Sahara in order to try and resume talks on possible autonomy for the sparsely populated territory, according to two sources familiar with those discussions.The State Department referred Axios to the official readout, and did not deny the contents of this story.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump is 'fixated' and talks 'constantly' about Arizona election recount, allies say

    Trump asks aides multiple times a day about the vote recount that is currently underway in Maricopa County, according to The Washington Post.

  • Fundraiser for Idaho officer who mocked LeBron James on TikTok gets $200K in donations

    “We’re not going to tolerate being attacked or bullied or vilified in the media anymore.”

  • 'Treated with particular cruelty': Minnesota attorney general requests severe sentence for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd killing

    Prosecutors filed paperwork Friday asking that Derek Chauvin be given a more severe prison sentence in the killing of George Floyd, arguing that the former Minneapolis police officer inflicted torturous deadly methods as Floyd pleaded for his life.

  • Donald Trump is set to receive a $617 million windfall, along with Vornado Realty Trust, from a property refinancing deal, reports say

    As part of a $1.2 billion bond sale and refinancing, Vornado Realty Trust and The Trump Organization were set to get $617 million, Bloomberg reported.

  • More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Police responding to reports of a kidnapping said on Friday they had found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human smuggling operation. The 90 victims, all but about five of them men, were removed from the house and given food and water, said Daryn Edwards, assistant chief of the Houston Police Department. Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen at the house along with local police and firefighters.

  • Manchin pans DC statehood bill in another break with Dems

    A long-shot bid to pass legislation that would make the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state got a little longer on Friday. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said that he opposes unilateral action by Congress to make the nation’s capital a state and that he believes it needs to be done through a constitutional amendment.

  • Mars helicopter aces 4th flight, gets extra month of flying

    NASA’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve. Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance. For Friday's trip, Ingenuity traveled 872 feet (266 meters) at a height of 16 feet (5 meters) for two minutes — considerably farther and longer than before.

  • Ma'Khia Bryant's sister called 911 begging to be placed in a new foster home weeks before police shot and killed Bryant, AP reports

    When police told the girl they couldn't move her, she said she would "kill someone in the home" if she didn't get to leave, a police report said.

  • Prosecutor probed over Capitol riot interview leaves post

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department and can no longer be subject to any potential disciplinary action for the interview. Michael Sherwin is no longer an employee at the Department of Justice, agency spokesman Joshua Stueve said. Sherwin, who until recently was leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, suggested during the interview that some of the rioters could face rarely used sedition charges, something he had suggested previously in several news conferences.

  • Michael Cohen says he thinks Rudy Giuliani's legal problems will go beyond the Ukraine dealings 'because Rudy is actually a stupid guy'

    Michael Cohen told MSNBC on Thursday that he thinks Rudy Giuliani's legal problems will mount further, after the FBI raided his apartment and office.

  • Germany to return Benin Bronzes looted during colonial era

    Germany is returning hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes that were mostly looted from West Africa by a British colonial expedition and subsequently sold to collections around the world, including German museums, authorities said Friday. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed a deal reached with museums and authorities in Nigeria to work on a restitution plan for a substantial number of artifacts, calling it a “turning point in dealing with our colonial history.” Germany’s minister for culture, Monika Gruetters, said the Benin Bronzes were a key test for the way the country deals with its colonial past.

  • NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter a surprise second mission on Mars

    Ingenuity's flights have gone so well that NASA has completely changed its plans. The helicopter gets at least another month to test new capabilities.

  • SpaceX told to suspend work on NASA's moon-lander project until a challenge by Jeff Bezos' rival space company is resolved

    Blue Origin and Dynetics filed a complaint with the Government Accountability Office protesting NASA's "unfair" decision to award the moon-lander contract to SpaceX.

  • Germany, France, Spain aim for fighter jet agreement next week

    Disagreements over intellectual property rights mean Germany, France and Spain have yet to agree the next steps for a joint fighter jet project, the defence ministry in Berlin said on Saturday after a deadline to find a solution ran out. Last week, the defence ministers of Germany and France set an end-April deadline to broker a deal over the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), Europe's largest defence project.

  • Fact check: Fatality rate among fully vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 misleading, experts say

    An Instagram post claims COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people is significantly higher compared to unvaccinated people. This is false.

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.