Friends mourn three Americans found dead in Mexico City tourist rental. ‘Feels unreal’

Loved ones in the U.S. are mourning three Americans who were found dead in a vacation rental in Mexico City — but they’re also searching for answers.

The U.S. Department of State has confirmed the deaths of three U.S. citizens in Mexico and said it is “closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death,” the agency said in a statement sent to McClatchy News.

Jordan Marshall, Kandace Florence and Courtez Hall, had traveled to Mexico together to celebrate “Dia de Muertos,” or Day of the Dead, WAVY reported. The holiday is celebrated across Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2 to honor the memory of dead loved ones.

Hall’s mother told WDSU she received a call from the U.S. Embassy on Oct. 31 informing her that her son had been found dead along with two other people inside a vacation rental in Mexico City.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has not responded to requests for comment from McClatchy News.

Marshall and Hall both worked as teachers in New Orleans, and Florence and Marshall knew each other from attending high school together in Virginia Beach, WAVY reported.

Florence also owned a candle shop called Glo Through It in Virginia Beach, according to the company’s website.





The website describes Florence as a passionate environmentalist who loved to create products aimed at wellness and self-care.

“Through candle making, Kandace realized how passionate she was about promoting self-care,” the website says. “She created a variety of meaningful products people would want use everyday, not just on difficult days.”

A friend wrote on Facebook that Florence had “accomplished many great things” since launching her brand.

“You were featured in many articles and magazines, traveled the world, and prioritized becoming a better version of yourself,” Lindsey Clevenger wrote. “I always knew you were going to do great things in life. You were fearless and didn’t let anything stand in your way.”

A friend of both Marshall’s and Florence’s wrote on Facebook that their deaths felt “unreal.”

Story continues

“The world lost (two) of the most sweetest, courageous, adventurous, kindest, warm-hearted, genuine people,” Tink Nicole wrote. “Their smiles alone could light up any room.”





A former teacher of Marshall’s wrote she was thankful to have taught him in the third grade on a website for his funeral service.





“I know how close your family is and how much he is loved,” Queen Tanner wrote. “I will always remember what a gifted student he was.”

Family members of Marshall, Florence and Hall could not be reached for comment on Nov. 8.

The principal of the middle school where Hall worked as a seventh grade history teacher in New Orleans said counselors were being made available for students and staff.

“This was Mr. Hall’s first year teaching at KIPP Morial Middle School, and he quickly made a meaningful impact on our students,” the statement says. “He was a bright light that helped our students shine in and out of the classroom. Our school community is heartbroken, and his family has our deepest sympathy, prayers, and condolences.”

Family members told WAVY they were having trouble getting answers about the deaths of their relatives. Marshall’s mother told the outlet she had to wait hours at a Mexico City police station for a translator to show up.

A friend of Hall’s wrote on Facebook that in addition to the pain of losing her friend, she is struggling with the lack of information surrounding his death.





“The fact that his mom is having a hard time receiving any info on what happened to him and getting his remains back home for a proper burial hurts the most!” Chelsea Daisy Jackson wrote on Facebook. “Such a great man. He put out so much good energy in the world. (I don’t know) why him of all people.”

Beloved teacher found dead on trip to Mexico, Louisiana family says. ‘Beautiful soul’

Teacher is found alive in New Orleans after going missing in Texas, reports say

Unexpected death of senior band captain devastates SC high school. ‘A loving child’