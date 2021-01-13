Friends as playoff foes: Packers' LaFleur faces Rams' McVay

  • FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, left, talks with quarterback Jared Goff, right, as offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur stands between them during NFL football practice in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Green Bay Packers coach LaFleur and Rams coach McVay say their friendship and shared history shouldn’t have much of an impact on their teams’ upcoming NFC divisional playoff matchup. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay greets players before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
  • Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on against the New York Jets in the first half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, December 20, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur looks to the scoreboard during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. LaFleur was the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017 during the first year of Sean McVay’s head coaching tenure after they spent four seasons working together on Mike Shanahan’s Washington staff. The Packers and the Rams meet in in a playoff game this weekend. (AP Photo/Leon Halip, File)
1 / 4

Packers LaFleur vs McVay Football

FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, left, talks with quarterback Jared Goff, right, as offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur stands between them during NFL football practice in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Green Bay Packers coach LaFleur and Rams coach McVay say their friendship and shared history shouldn’t have much of an impact on their teams’ upcoming NFC divisional playoff matchup. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
STEVE MEGARGEE

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay say their friendship and shared history shouldn't have much of an impact on their teams’ upcoming NFC divisional playoff matchup.

LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017 during the first year of McVay’s head coaching tenure after they spent four seasons as assistants on Mike Shanahan’s Washington staff. The top-seeded Packers (13-3) host the Rams (11-6) on Saturday with an NFC championship game berth at stake.

“It’s not something that even comes to my mind once throughout the game-planning process," LaFleur said. “You’re focused on what you’re seeing on tape and trying to focus on some of the things you do well and maybe trying to implement some new things. The sole focus has always got to be on the opposition, 100% of your effort has got to be on the opposition and less about who you have personal relationships with.”

LaFleur says he learned his lesson as a first-year head coach last season matching up twice with the San Francisco 49ers, whose staff included his younger brother Mike as passing game coordinator. San Francisco’s head coach is Kyle Shanahan, who worked at Washington with Matt LaFleur and McVay from 2010-13.

The 49ers beat the Packers soundly both times, including a 37-20 decision in the NFC championship game.

“I probably maybe thought about it more last year, whereas I’ve kind of been there, done that, in regard to that,” LaFleur said. “(Los Angeles) is a damn good football team. If you’re focusing on anything other than who you’re going against, then you’re wasting time.”

McVay says facing a friend and former colleague is somewhat different because each coach knows a little about the other’s tendencies. But he said that factor “can be a little bit blown out of proportion” and pointed out that both of them have evolved since their years working together.

“I don’t think you want to be naïve to the fact that they know a couple of things that you want to make sure you’re aware of,” McVay said. “But I also think you’ve got to be careful of not overthinking it. It’s about your team versus the opposing team.”

LaFleur’s had a couple of opportunities already this season to match up against one of his former bosses.

Green Bay beat Atlanta 30-16 on Oct. 5 before Dan Quinn was fired as the Falcons’ coach and knocked off Tennessee 40-14 on Dec. 29. LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach on Quinn’s Atlanta staff from 2015-16 and worked for Mike Vrabel at Tennessee in 2018.

LaFleur has a deeper history with McVay.

“That’s one of my closest friends in life,” LaFleur said. “I love him like a brother.”

McVay credits his time working on Mike Shanahan’s staff with LaFleur and the Shanahans for helping mold him into the coach he is now. LaFleur says he sensed McVay was a coaching star on the rise as soon as they met.

“He’s like my brother, like my big brother,” McVay said of LaFleur. “We’ve been close for a long time. I can remember even just going back to when we started working in Washington, he and his wife lived across the street, right when they had their first son, Luke. That was before I had met my fiancée, and so I’d come third-wheel it with them a lot. They kind of took me under their wing.”

After Mike Shanahan was fired at the close of a 3-13 season in 2013, McVay remained at Washington as part of Jay Gruden’s staff while LaFleur spent a year as Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach before heading to Atlanta.

They reunited in 2017 when McVay became the Rams’ head coach and hired LaFleur. During their lone season together in Los Angeles, the Rams went 11-5 and won an NFC West title after going 4-12 the year before their arrival.

LaFleur left the following year to become offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans and have the play-calling responsibilities he lacked at Los Angeles. One year later, he became the Packers’ head coach.

Both men have enjoyed extraordinary early success.

The Rams reached the Super Bowl in the second year of McVay’s tenure, while LaFleur was in Tennessee. LaFleur owns a 27-7 record (including playoff games) in two seasons at Green Bay.

“I think having an identity is a really important thing to establishing something offensively,” McVay said. “You can really see that identity come to life when you flip the Packers tape on and that’s a real credit to Matt, their coaches and their players.”

The respect is mutual. It just might not be apparent this weekend.

“He’s a great friend of mine,” LaFleur said, “but the gloves will be off on Saturday.”

NOTES: The Green Bay Packers have placed offensive tackle Jared Veldheer on the reserve/COVID-19 list just one day after announcing they had signed him off the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad. The list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have close contact with someone who’s infected. ... Packers defensive tackle Kingsley Keke didn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday as he recovers from a concussion that kept him from playing in their regular-season finale.

___

AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Some House Democrats have 'real concern' Republican colleagues may have aided Capitol attack

    A growing number of House Democrats are calling for an investigation into whether their Republican colleagues aided President Trump’s supporters who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to overturn the results of last year’s election. 

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Hawley, facing fallout, blames media, D.C. 'establishment'

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, facing waning support from longtime backers and donors in the wake of the attack at the U.S. Capitol last week, defended himself in a newspaper column Wednesday, accusing the media and “Washington establishment” of deceiving Americans into calling him an “insurrectionist.” It marked the first time Hawley, 41, has publicly defended himself since the brutal attack on Jan. 6 when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol following the president's rally. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer, and lawmakers had to scramble for safety and hide as rioters rampaged through the building, delaying by hours the tally of Electoral College votes that was the last step in finalizing Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • Capitol Police Officer Who Led Mob Away from Senate Chambers Is an Army Iraq War Vet

    Before Eugene Goodman faced protesters who broke into the U.S. Capitol last week, he served as an infantryman in Iraq.

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life.The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons."I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed."But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added.She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." > "I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die." @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.> > Read more on this story here: https://t.co/67A9hRXauR pic.twitter.com/cZvZZEWnRw> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Capitol rioter found with homemade napalm had folder with ‘good guy, bad guy’ list and numbers for Ted Cruz, Sean Hannity

    Man said his explosive devices were filled with melted Styrofoam and gasoline

  • Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

    Calvin Goode “deserves to be laid to rest with deep respect and gratitude, not hateful racist remarks,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan refuses to acknowledge Biden legitimately won the election

    During a House Rules Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, refused to answer a question from committee chair James McGovern, D-Mass., about whether President-elect Joe Biden won the election fairly. No evidence of widespread election fraud has been found.

  • Ethiopia says ex-foreign minister killed by military after refusing to surrender

    Ethiopia said on Wednesday its military had killed three members of the Tigray region's former ruling party, including former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Seyoum Mesfin. The three Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) officials were killed, and five other party members were captured, after they refused to surrender to the military, the government's task force for the crisis in Tigray said on Twitter. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared victory in its conflict with the TPLF on Nov. 28 last year after nearly a month of fighting.

  • Some who stormed the Capitol, including a Proud Boys leader, claim they were citizen journalists

    Some of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol — including those arrested — insist they were there reporting as citizen journalists.

  • AOC: Nation Can Only Heal Once ‘Oppressed’ Southern States Are ‘Liberated’

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Tuesday night suggested that the United States can only heal once “oppressed” states in the south are “liberated.” The Squad member’s comments came during an Instagram live stream to her 8.3 million followers about the Capitol Hill riots and the effort to impeach President Trump. During the stream, she said that Democrats’ U.S. Senate wins in Georgia were a result of “multi-racial” and “multi-cultural” grassroots organization and a sign that “southern states are not red states, they are suppressed states.” “Which means the only way that our country’s going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states,” she said. “The actual liberation of the poor, the actual liberation of working people from economic, social, and racial oppression. That’s the only way.” . @aoc says “the only way” the country can heal is for the “actual liberation of southern states” from being Republican states. pic.twitter.com/GiAuDdDYBW — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 13, 2021 She also renewed her call for Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri to resign or be replaced by Democratic challengers for heading efforts to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. She has accused Cruz of trying to fundraise off of his election challenge even as President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric mirrors that of Stacey Abrams, who has spent the years since her failed Georgia gubernatorial run campaigning against election security laws favored by Republicans, which she has argued are intentionally designed to disenfranchise voters of color. Just as Ocasio-Cortez insisted that southern states do not actually lean conservative, Abrams has insisted that she didn’t actually lose the gubernatorial contest to Republican Brian Kemp and has said his victory was simply the result of his manipulation of the voter rolls.

  • Authorities: Man in 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt at riot arrested

    Robert Keith Packer, 56, was arrested in Newport News, where he lives. President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week after a rally the president held to repeat baseless election grievances. Five people died during the siege, including a Capitol police officer, a woman shot by police and three people who had medical emergencies.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Indonesian airliner crash may be linked to plane being grounded for nine months during lockdown

    Officials investigating last Saturday's Boeing airliner crash in Indonesia are understood to be probing a possible link to the plane's prolonged grounding during last year’s Covid-19 lockdowns. The 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, which crashed into the sea off Jakarta with 62 people on board, spent nearly nine months out of service last year because of reduced flight timetables caused by the pandemic. While officials conducting the inquiry have not yet commented on the cause of the crash, experts are now speculating that it may be due to technical faults caused by the plane’s lack of regular use. “There’s a major problem starting to raise its head in terms of restoring these aircraft because while out of service for nine or 10 months, they need to be kept operating, otherwise they deteriorate,” said Hugh Ritchie, chief executive of Aviation Analysts International, an Australian air safety consulting firm. The Indonesian plane did not fly between March 23 and Dec 19 last year, and was then used 132 times after it resumed operating, according to aviation data provider Flightradar24.

  • Trump asks those who believe in his 'agenda' to 'help promote peace in our country'

    Minutes after President Trump was impeached for the second time, the White House Twitter account posted a video message in which the president called last week's Capitol riot "troubling" and "a calamity."Trump did not mention in his five-minute message that it was his supporters who stormed the Capitol, with many breaching the building after Trump encouraged them to pressure lawmakers into overturning the results of the election."I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week," Trump said. "Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement." He added that "no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag."There are more demonstrations planned in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and Trump said he is "asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Every American has the First Amendment right to "have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way," Trump continued, but "there must be no violence, no law-breaking, and no vandalism of any kind." > pic.twitter.com/FIJbvCYGJ6> > -- The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about