Friends of Portland Street Response demand answers from city leaders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After nearly 12 thousand people called for the expansion of Portland Street Response, the future of the program remains unclear.

The city program has been tasked with responding to people in a mental health crisis since 2020, but continues to face uncertainty amid funding and staffing challenges.

Now, those leading the petition are accusing Commissioner Rene Gonzalez’s office and the Portland Fire Bureau (which oversees the program) of canceling meetings and avoiding questions.

In an open letter Wednesday, Friends of Portland Street Response wrote:

“After three consecutive cancellations and your office being unwilling to hold potential dates for a 4th attempt at meeting with our volunteers, we decided we are no longer interested in being strung along. … Instead, we are sending this letter with questions related to 5 specific concerns that have yet to be sufficiently answered since PSR’s promised 24/7 expansion was put on indefinite hiatus.”

“All we’re really asking for is transparency and engagement,” said Reverand Sara Fischer, Priest at Saints Peter & Paul Episcopal Church. “It’s somewhat disconcerting that [Commissioner Gonzalez] been heard to say he that he supports expanding Portland Street Response to 24/7 365 days a year, and yet he hasn’t answered questions, or made clear statements on when that’s going to happen or how that’s going to happen.”

Having seen firsthand how the program helps Portlanders, Fischer helped bring the petition to city hall nearly three months ago and is one of many advocating for expansion.

She added that she hopes city leadership will be transparent about the independent evaluation conducted by Portland State University as well as the program’s staffing, budget and next steps.

“I think Commissioner Gonzalez’s office would probably be the first ones to say, ‘we got to stop sending the fire trucks out every time somebody has a behavioral issue,’ and yet that’s what happens. I’ve seen it dozens and dozens and dozens of times right here.”

While Commissioner Gonzalez was unavailable to comment, his office told KOIN 6 News the meetings were merely rescheduled, and the details are public record.

But Fischer said, although she was not personally involved, the impact is the same.

“When somebody reschedules something with me personally, three times, I’m usually like, how important is this?”

KOIN 6 News Reached out for a response from the Portland Fire Bureau, which redirected us to Commissioner Gonzalez’s Office. His office did not provide a statement by our deadline.

