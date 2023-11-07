Friends remember Dinuba teacher shot and killed inside his home

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A well-known middle school teacher, now identified as 50-year-old, Sergio Martin, was found shot to death inside his home early Monday morning.

Martin’s death sent shockwaves through the small community of Orosi where he taught Spanish at El Monte Middle School as well as Dinuba where he lived.

A call was made to the home, located in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, about 3 a.m. for a welfare check.

“Once they called the investigators,” said Dinuba Police Chief, Abel Iriarte. “They found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds, and they concluded that a teenager was involved, and he was taken into custody.”

Iriarte said they don’t believe the teen acted alone.

Loved ones remembered Martin as a wonderful person who lit up a room and gave the best bear hugs.

“Sergio was humble, kind, and always listened without judgment,” friends wrote.

“His mom and dad are his world. He loved his dogs. He will be missed every day of our lives.”

Iriarte said they are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

“If they can help us with anything they might know cameras, or anything like that,” said Iriarte.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5914.

