Friends remember family killed in Kellogg; suspect faces four murder charges

Jun. 20—A 31-year-old man faces four counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of a Kellogg family with whom he shared a duplex.

Majorjon Kaylor made his first court appearance in Shoshone County Magistrate court wearing an orange jail jumpsuit Tuesday morning.

He is accused of killing Kenneth Guardipee, 65, his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, 41, and her sons, Devin R. Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16.

The Guardipee family lived below Kaylor and his family in a duplex at 515 W. Brown Ave.

Dozens of flowers, balloons, photos and signs began piling up in front of the duplex Tuesday afternoon as part of a memorial organized by family friends, including Katy James.

Kenna Guardipee was "super sweet and kindhearted," James said.

Kenna Guardipee worked in the kitchen at Mountain Valley of Cascadia, an assisted living facility across the street from the duplex.

Merissa Anderson, who worked with Guardipee, said she was "very strong-willed" and hardworking.

On tough days, Guardipee was a bright light to her coworkers, Anderson said.

"She'd always give me a hug and say it will get better," Anderson said.

When Guardipee wasn't at work, she was outside, Anderson and James said. The family loved biking and skiing.

Guardipee was a dedicated mother, said Lori Schierman, a life-long family friend .

"She raised them boys on her own with her dad's help," Schierman said.

Aiken Smith, her younger son, was a "super good kid," James said. He found community and purpose in the junior ROTC program, she said.

"He was very dedicated," James said. "He was committed to the Air Force, and it was his dream to go do that."

Kenneth "Kenny" Guardipee had recently had a heart attack, Schierman said, but was on the road to recovery. His daughter and grandkids were the light of his life, she added.

The family had just moved into the duplex where they were killed a few weeks prior, James said.

The family's upstairs neighbors quickly got into conflict with the Guardipees, James said. Still, it was a shock to hear they had been killed.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the residence at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Officers found the family shot to death inside.

The Shoshone County Coroner confirmed Tuesday afternoon all four victims died from gunshot wounds. The deaths were ruled homicides.

Kaylor remained on scene and was quickly contacted by police, prosecutors said Tuesday morning.

He responded "Yes" as Shoshone County Municipal Court Judge Keisha Oxendine read out the five charges against him, which include one count of burglary for entering the Guardipee home.

Prosecutor Benjamin Allen said Kaylor confessed to the shooting when interviewed by police.

"Admissions were ultimately made to the offenses charged," Allen said.

A witness saw Kaylor kill at least two of the four family members, Allen said.

Allen did not describe the incident in detail but said the killings were done in a "horrific manner."

Kaylor has a "sparse and sporadic criminal history," with a handful of misdemeanor driving infractions. He also has one drug possession case that he pled down to a misdemeanor, Allen said.

Kaylor works at a local mine and is married, Allen said. He has lived in Shoshone County his whole life and has a non-violent criminal history, Kaylor's public defender said, before deferring argument over his bond.

Oxendine remanded Kaylor into custody without bail. Following the hearing, a handful of deputies walked him across the street to the Shoshone County Jail.

The 31-year-old bowed his head slightly in the rain, making the word "Savage" tattooed above his eyebrow visible.

Kaylor's preliminary hearing is set for July 3 at 1:30 p.m.