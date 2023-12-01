Friends remember Wheat Ridge antique shop owner killed during possible robbery
Friends are remembering Peter Damian Arguello, a beloved Wheat Ridge business owner who was shot and killed inside his shop during a possible robbery.
Friends are remembering Peter Damian Arguello, a beloved Wheat Ridge business owner who was shot and killed inside his shop during a possible robbery.
Sooo many gift ideas here — and Stephen King's latest is nearly 50% off.
Photographer Prince Gyasi says he handpicked all his models, including Naomi Campbell.
A spokesperson for James and Carter reportedly said the betting had "nothing to do with" James.
The song at first seems dark, even nasty. But it's the U.K.’s most-played holiday song of the 21st century because ultimately, it's an anthem of hope.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hand-delivered the first batch of Cybertruck EVs to their new owners on Thursday.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs — save 35% on this beast while you can.
Amazon's AWS made it clear that the company is racing to tackle rivals Microsoft and Google in the AI space.
Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz takes you inside her successful leadership style.
YouTube Music Recap is now live and this year you can get your own personalized album art to share along with your listening stats.
JJ Watt broke some news.
A $15 wallet beloved by more than 50,000 fans, a top-rated blouse for $30, cute wool socks and more.
Fidelity National Financial, or FNF, one of the largest real estate services companies in the United States, said it “contained” a recent cyberattack that engulfed its many subsidiaries and customers in a state of chaos for more than a week. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FNF said the incident was now under control as of November 26. "The Company is restoring normal business operations and is coordinating with its customers,” the filing said.
A lot has changed since the Colorado loss, and basketball-wise, Virginia Tech can serve as a measuring stick for LSU prior to conference play.
By automating business processes -- which, wouldn't you know, happens to be Kognitos' core function. "This forced many organizations to take a long, hard look at the existing inefficiencies in their business processes, and recognize the importance of embracing new technology -- including the power of AI, in improving productivity, agility and resilience." A 2016 study predicted that robotic process automation (RPA), a type of automation that leverages software "bots" to automate back-office tasks, could make as many as 16% of roles redundant by 2025.
From sleek leather Isotoners to ultra-responsive mittens (yes!), outdoor enthusiasts say these are the best touchscreen gloves — hands down.
And no, she doesn't mean block an ex. The post What does it mean to ‘block’? A creator explains how to make your knits fit better with this simple method. appeared first on In The Know.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes of the Frank Reich firing as they attempt to get to the root of the issues that have been plaguing the Panthers over the last few years. The trio discuss what led to Reich not making it through his first season, Bryce Young's future and how the Panthers plan to build around their young quarterback and how owner David Tepper needs to adjust his leadership style for the sake of the organization. Later, Fitz, Charles and Jori react to the breaking news that Aaron Rodgers has been designated to return to practice and cleared for "functional football activity." After expressing disbelief at how quickly Rodgers has recovered, the trio analyze why Rodgers is attempting to make this daring comeback and what has to go right for the Jets this season to make this work. The hosts finish off the show by discussing LB Shaq Leonard, his confusing release and some potential landing spots.
After introducing an in-app shop that invited premium subscribers to buy digital decorations for their profiles, Discord now wants everybody to get in on the goods. Discord is expanding access to its virtual shop, first launched in October, allowing users who don't pay for a monthly Nitro subscription to purchase cosmetic updates to make their profiles and avatars unique. The shop, available to all Discord users through the profile settings page, offers two kinds of digital decorations: avatar decorations that drape fantasy, anime or other themed customizations over your profile picture or profile effects, which add flashy animations like fluttering cherry blossoms or dramatic shattering glass to a profile page.
AWS is all-in on AI, and they're playing the long game.
33 Hot 100 hits. 14 million albums sold. Now a legal battle jeopardizes the most successful duo in pop history.