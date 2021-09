The Wrap

The first trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” dropped on Thursday, and franchise newcomer Jessica Henwick is undoubtedly one of the breakout stars. While we don’t know her character’s name yet, she seems to fulfill the role that Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) had in the original film, leading Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) out of the world he knows and into the Matrix. Her character also sports a rabbit tattoo — a callback to the first film where Anderson is instructed to “follow the white rabbit