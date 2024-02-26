Friends roast Marty Brennaman – here are the sharpest zingers (fit to print)

Reds Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman was roasted – and toasted – in a benefit Feb. 24 for Madi's House.

The “roast and toast” of Marty Brennaman took place at Cincinnati’s Music Hall ballroom on Saturday. The former Reds broadcaster took the hot seat to benefit Madi’s House, a nonprofit “mental health hangout” for recovering young adults.

Here are a few of the sharpest zingers launched at the Reds Hall of Famer – or at least the ones PG-rated enough to publish in The Enquirer.

Marty, did you ever think you’d see a time in your life when your prostate was bigger than your ego?

Ohio Supreme Court Justice and former Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters

We’re honoring a guy tonight who plays second fiddle in a ground beef commercial. Restaurateur Jeff Ruby

When I told my parents we were going to get married, they said, well, do it until you get it right. Amanda Brennaman, wife of Marty

Marty, your first two marriages were titanic struggles. Jeff Ruby

Marty has paid off more houses than Fannie Mae. Scott Sloan, 700 WLW talkshow host

You know if I’m up here at the microphone, someone’s going to be offended. Thom Brennaman, son of Marty and former Reds television play-by-play announcer

Thank God Tom Brenneman is here. We found him a job. Timothy Kremchek, Reds orthopedic consultant and former team physician

Marty is so generous. He’ll sign his autograph on anything – unless it’s a check. Timothy Kremchek

We can’t can’t hear you, Marty, because your shirt is too loud. Scott Sloan

I don’t know if you know this, but there are actually two dump buttons up here. One for when Thom was talking, and one for when it’s time for Amanda to change Marty‘s diaper. Josh Sneed, comedian and owner of Cincy Shirts

In this town there are only three celebrities who are known by one name: Fiona, Harambe ... and Marty. Tim Kremchek

About Madi’s House

Madi’s House was founded by WCPO Chief Meteorologist Steve Raleigh and his wife, Julie Raleigh, after the death of their daughter in 2019. Its mission is to offer struggling young adults a place to fill time, find friends, and feel hope.

Proceeds from the roast will go towards building the Simon L. Leis, Jr., Fitness & Wellness Center on the campus of Madi’s House. For more information or to support the cause, go to madishousecincy.org.

