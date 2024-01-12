Friends scripts for London wedding season finale sell for £22,000 - 25 years after being thrown in bin

The Friends scripts are due to auctioned along with other items from the show (Hanson Ross)

Two original scripts from episodes of Friends set in London have sold for £22,000 - 25 years after they were thrown in the bin.

Drafts of the two-part season finale of the sitcom, titled The One With Ross’s Wedding, were supposed to be destroyed so the ending wouldn’t be leaked.

Hanson Ross auctioneers in Royston, Hertfordshire, said bidders "went crazy" for the scripts, which were first estimated to sell for around £600-800.

There were 219 advance bids made for the items from across the globe, with the scripts reportedly being bought by an "online international bidder".

The hammer came down on £22,000 and the total price the bidder paid, including fees, was £28,864.

Amanda Butler, head of operations at Hanson Ross said: “I just can’t believe the result and the impact this find has had.

"Bidders went crazy for these scripts. The global interest was phenomenal. I was inundated with interview requests and stories appeared on multiple news channels included CNN, Fox, BBC and ITV.

"We’ve all been flabbergasted – including the seller."

The fourth season of Friends ends suddenly when Ross says the wrong name at the altar, which still sends viewers into a frenzy to this day.

Both episodes were filmed in London and the scripts were found just weeks after filming finished at Fountain Studios in Wembley in 1998.

The season four finale of Friends was filmed and set in London

An unnamed seller, who worked at the studios until 1999, discovered the scripts but had kept them in a bedside drawer before having a clear-out.

The seller said: "I remember wondering which member of the cast they might have belonged to.

"When I came to clear my desk I just swept everything into a big cardboard box. I forgot the scripts were there.

"They ended up in a bedside drawer and they've been there ever since. I could have quite easily have thrown them out.

"These scripts deserve to be owned by a big Friends fan."

Last October Friends star Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show, died aged 54.

During his life Perry was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction – and also set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.

Following his death, a foundation was set up in his name to help those struggling with addiction.