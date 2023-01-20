Friends, supporters gather for protest and vigils for protester killed by GSP trooper

Friends of the protestor killed during an officer-involved shooting at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility held a vigil in their remembrance.

Manuel Teras, who friends called Tortuguita, died after they were shot by Georgia State Patrol troopers during a raid on Wednesday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, they fired a gun at a trooper without warning, seriously injuring him.

Officials said the trooper, who is not being identified for safety reasons, was shot in his pelvic area and was wearing a bulletproof vest during the incident. He underwent surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital and is now stable, according to GSP officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday night, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to Teran’s friend Kamau Franklin, who works with social justice nonprofit Community Movement Builders. Franklin said he questions the GBI’s version of events.

“We’re heartbroken. Horrified,” friend Kamau Franklin, said. “We don’t know how many times (the trooper) was shot, what angles this person was shot. This could be an act of friendly fire, which got the police officer shot.”

Officials said the trooper was shot in his pelvic area and was wearing a bulletproof vest during the incident. The GBI says investigators recovered a handgun and shell casings at the scene.

GBI Director Mike Register said several agencies raided near the proposed facility site Wednesday morning to clear the area of protesters who have been occupying the property for more than a year.

TRENDING STORIES:

As law enforcement moved in, officers found Teran inside a tent in the woods. Investigators he did not comply with commands and shot a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.

Story continues

Franklin said national protests in opposition of the Atlanta Public Safety training facility are growing.

“This latest killing has only led to more support, more solidarity,” Franklin said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The week, vigils and protests were held in cities like Charlotte, Los Angeles, Portland, and Savannah.

Franklin said protestors who are a part of the movement are acting independently.

“There are definitely people who are coming from out of Atlanta, outside of the State of Georgia, and we welcome that,” Franklin said.

Protests are scheduled for tonight in New York and Tennessee.