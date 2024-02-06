Barrington may add extra gates at rail crossings after student killed
The village of Barrington is considering adding pedestrian gates at rail crossings after a high school student was struck and killed by a Metra train in January.
Shane Bowen spent the last three seasons as the Titans’ defensive coordinator.
Boosting the moisture in your home's air may help relieve headaches, eczema and even allergies, experts say.
The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Food waste is a major problem. A United Nations report estimated that around one-third of the world's food is wasted every year, adding up to 1.3 billion tons -- worth almost $1 trillion. Given the scale -- and societal implications -- of food waste, it's not surprising that there's an entire cohort of startups attempting to tackle the challenge from various angles.
Yandex N.V., the Dutch parent company of the eponymous Russian internet giant, is selling the last of its remaining Russian businesses at a steep discount, following geopolitical pressures that emerged from Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago. The value of the transaction, which will include the sale of all Yandex N.V. businesses in Russia and a handful of neighboring markets, will amount to around 475 billion rubles ($5.2 billion) -- roughly half of its market capitalization as per the average share price in the three months ending January 31, 2024. The reason for this markdown is due to a rule imposed by the Russian Government, which stipulates that any sale of Russian assets by parent companies incorporated in countries deemed "unfriendly" by Russia, will be subject to a "mandatory discount" of at least 50 percent.
Clark is about three games away from breaking the DI all-time scoring record set by Kelsey Plum in 2017.
Surgery would sideline Embiid for an extended amount of time, per the report.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.
Apple's Series 9 Apple Watch is deeply discounted at Best Buy today. Both the 41mm and 45mm GPS models are $100 off, bringing the prices down to $299 and $329, respectively. The Series 9 Apple Watch comes with the new Double Tap feature.
Ford reported a strong start to the year in the US, with sales jumping in January and even topping those of Toyota, last year’s sales king. However, EV sales suffered a setback.
A 2008 Mitsubishi i kei car, the gasoline-powered sibling of the i-MiEV EV, found in a wrecking yard in York, England.
The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be inducted July 21.
Family sources say cocaine and fentanyl may have been found in the systems of the three men found dead at their friend's home after a Kansas City Chiefs game in early January.
"Talking to kids about weight can backfire because they may begin to feel self-conscious, anxious or ashamed of their bodies," says one expert.
A study from the University of Hawai'i says 509 pedestrian lives would be saved every year in the U.S. with a maximum front fascia height of 49.2 inches.
Amazon launched a new generative AI shopping assistant, Rufus, on Thursday. The chatbot is trained on Amazon’s product catalog, customer reviews, community Q&As and “information from across the web.”
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has added his voice to those criticizing Apple's compliance with the EU's new Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation, which forces Apple to open up its App Store and allow developers to use their own payment systems, among other things. During Meta's Q4 earnings call this afternoon, Zuckerberg responded to an investor question asking for Meta's thoughts on the DMA by saying Apple's new rules were "so onerous" that he would be surprised if any developer adopted them.
Called OLMo, an acronym for "Open Language Models," the models and the dataset used to train them, Dolma -- one of the largest public datasets of its kind -- were designed to study the high-level science behind text-generating AI, according to AI2 senior software engineer Dirk Groeneveld. "We expect researchers and practitioners will seize the OLMo framework as an opportunity to analyze a model trained on one of the largest public data sets released to date, along with all the components necessary for building the models." By contrast, the OLMo models, which were created with the help of partners including Harvard, AMD and Databricks, ship with the code that was used to produce their training data as well as training and evaluation metrics and logs.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Hello and welcome back to the third edition of the new and improved TechCrunch Crypto newsletter. As January came to an end, hackers got busy and stole a lot of XRP tokens, Polygon did layoffs, new reports show demand for AI and blockchain to work together, Ethereum developer interest hit new highs last year and Tether reported record profit from the fourth quarter of 2023.