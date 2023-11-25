Friends to be thankful for

I am grateful this Thanksgiving season for many people in my life, but I want to name two in particular, Jim and Larry, from Woodworth, N.D. They have been great friends since 1966, when I started playing for their hometown’s amateur basketball team.

Soon I also began to play slow-pitch softball with the Woodworth team, and met Jim and Larry. They played softball brilliantly — they’re related to Lou Gehrig — and took us the National Tournament in 1973.

Soon we lived together summers, and as our lives meshed in sports and general life, I realized how much their ethics and core values lined up with mine.

⋅ Keep Your Word. If you sign up for something, your duty is to show up. One summer Jim drove 82 miles after work once a week to play softball in the Jamestown league — which he coached. One winter night we were driving 40 miles to play basketball, not realizing a blizzard would spring up. It took all of us to peer out the windows to see the yellow line.

⋅ Be Positive. From them I learned to be positive. During games they praised players, so we all began to say “Good play” or “Nice shot,” not only to our teams, but members of other teams. They taught us also to play fairly, and be good winners and good losers.

⋅ Choose Good People to Be Around You. Jim populated our softball teams with good people, even if they weren’t hugely talented. Still we won 90% of our softball games because camaraderie strengthened our mutual trust.

⋅ Find Humor in Life. After games team members retired to our Jamestown house, where lacking enough chairs, Jim, Larry, and others might lay on the floor. Someone would suddenly drop down on Jim or Larry and wrestle with them. Clint would ref. His best line was, “That hold is illegal in some states. Should be in all.” The horseplay and laughter relaxed us all.

With laughter Jim and Larry reminded me (and still do) when I brought a used car tire from a garage sale in Milwaukee back to Jamestown in a van packed with people.

Be Kind. Their philosophy was “Never criticize. If a teammate made a mistake they already know they made it.” Once we had one tremendously talented player with a bullet arm and exceptional fielding ability. But he liked to show off — at times by catching pop-ups behind his back. During games. Though he never missed one, Jim quietly took him aside and convinced him that his actions made our team look bad, and he stopped.

When I was producing my North Dakota Sports Journal Jim came down from Bismarck and helped me put several issues together, working all night while I slept so I could teach the next day.

Always Do Your Best. Jim and Larry, in life, in games, in coaching, never said “win” or “lose,” but rather “Do your best.” And their championship coaching mirrored that. Even when slightly injured, each of us played as hard as we could.

Visit Friends. Seemed like Jim and Larry knew someone in every town in North Dakota. People would stop and talk to them, and vice versa. Even at a Minnesota Twins’ game in Minneapolis today they can find people they know.

Take Care of Your Body. In addition to playing sports, we all ran, and I learned a great deal from them about running — although I learned the most from their younger brother Harry, who I taught and coached. I was the only coach in the small school, and knew nothing about running. Harry took me out running and showed me how to become a distance runner: “Never run hard at the end, because that’s what you’ll remember next time out and will make it more difficult to do your next run.”

He knew what he was talking about, as he won a couple of North Dakota state running titles.

The list of what I learned from Jim and Larry could go on and on.

This Thanksgiving season I give thanks for them, because my life is richer because of them.

This is the opinion of Bill Vossler of Rockville, author of 18 books including his latest, "Days of Wonder: A Memoir of Growing Up." He can be reached at bvossler0@outlook.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Bill Vossler especially thankful for two friends.