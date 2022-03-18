‘Friends’-themed townhouse hits the market in Texas — and yes, it’s wild. Look inside

A little obsessed with the sitcom “Friends”? Well, it’s probably nothing compared to the current owner of this Houston townhouse, which has hit the real estate market for $330,000.

Interior

We’re not kidding.

Kitchen

“F·R·I·E·N·D·S — If you loved the TV show, then you’ll love this house!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “There are wall murals reminiscent of scenes from the show along with decor and furnishings to make you feel like you’re there. The current owners didn’t ‘monkey’ around when paying attention to details.”

No, they did not.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom Texas home comes complete with “Monica’s kitchen,” an upstairs foosball table, a backdrop of the famous fountain the cast splashed around in during the opening credits and, yes, that is a likeness of Ross Geller yelling the famous “pivot!” line on the staircase wall.

Interior

Even the interior colors are akin to the sets on the famous show, which ran from 1994-2004 on NBC. You can almost hear Joey asking, “Were the walls always purple?”

Kitchen

The 2,015-square-foot condo was highlighted on the popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild. Fans were either pleasantly impressed, or decided to have none of it.

Living room

“No barkaloungers, no kayak, and a distinct lack of a chick and a duck,” one person commented.

Interior

“This is surprisingly well done! Cute,” another gushed.

Stairs

“I feel like this could be a super cool Airbnb if it is allowed where it’s located,” someone mentioned.

Loft area

“Nobody: Tell me you love the TV show ‘Friends’ without telling me you love ‘Friends,’” one person joked. “Homeowner: Hold my beer!”

Bedroom

“They should have kept going with the rest of the house,” another noticed. “They showed enough of the others apartments and bedrooms to decorate the rest of the house. Go big or don’t do it.”

Balcony

“They actually did a really good job!” one person exclaimed. “The pivot is a little much but the rest is fun.”

Closet

“I need to see a floor plan — there are way too many funky angles going on,” someone pointed out.

Bedroom

“An amazing level of commitment to a theme ...” another said.

