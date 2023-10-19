Friend's tribute to 'special' newly-weds murdered in Uganda

A friend who toasted a couple at their wedding three days before they were murdered has said news of their deaths was "like a massive kick".

Celia and David Barlow, from Berkshire, were driving through Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda when they were killed along with their guide.

Police said the honeymooners were attacked on Tuesday by "terrorists" who set fire to their safari vehicle.

Their friend Stephen Davis said it was a "senseless, barbaric act".

Mr Davis, from Hampstead Norreys near Newbury, said he toasted the "special" couple's future in a speech at their wedding in South Africa on Saturday.

He said: "They were... highly successful people. David was a director of a family wood-yard that's been here for 11 generations and Celia was senior vice-president of a hotel chain.

"David had a large family... It's raw for them. Celia's family in South Africa was extensive. Family and friends were really key... That's what made them so special."

The couple were on a honeymoon trip to see the park's gorillas and other primates, Mr Davis added.

He said: "They'd travelled extensively in southern Africa and this was one of the things that they'd yet to achieve."

Police in Uganda posted pictures of a vehicle on fire following the murders.

They said they were pursuing suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, an IS-linked Islamist group operating mainly in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

On Wednesday, IS claimed responsibility for the attack via its Telegram channels, without providing evidence.

The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Uganda, warning the "attackers remain at large" and advising against "all but essential travel" to Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Dan Ruff, chief executive of the Belmond travel group, paid tribute to Mrs Barlow on LinkedIn.

He wrote: "Celia was a force of nature - full of unique skills, ideas, creativity, passion, and action.

"A remarkable woman, a legend in her own right, gone way too soon."

Previously Hampstead Norreys Parish Council described Mr Barlow as an "exceptional chairman" who served the council for more than a decade.

