Friends of vegan influencer say her death in Malaysia was due to her all-fruit diet of 7 years

A Russian vegan food influencer allegedly died in Malaysia due to starvation, according to friends who blamed her restrictive dietary choices.

Background: Zhanna Samsonova, 39, who went by Zhanna D’Art on her social media pages, advocated for the consumption of “raw vegan food.” At one point, she reportedly described her diet as consisting of just “fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices.”

Her latest Instagram bio indicated that she was based in Phuket, Thailand, but reports say she had been on a Southeast Asian tour. She died in Malaysia on July 21 after reportedly seeking medical attention for an unknown condition.

What her friends are saying: Unidentified friends reportedly attributed Samsonova’s death to her strict dietary practices, according to Newsflash. One claimed that she had only eaten durian and jackfruit for the last seven years. Her last Instagram post, dated June 10, featured a durian video. “You don’t need to be a doctor to understand where this will lead,” a friend was quoted saying.

Another attributed Samsonova’s death to "idiocy": "Zhanna’s idle stagnation was causing her to melt before our eyes, but she believed everything was fine. Only her eyes, merry eyes, and gorgeous hair compensated for the dreadful sight of a body tortured by idiocy. Forgive me if it sounds harsh."

One of Samsonova's friends also recalled seeing her "exhausted, with swollen legs, oozing lymph" a few months before her death. "They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified," they said.

What’s next: Samsonova’s family is reportedly waiting for a medical report and a death certificate that will determine the exact cause of her death. According to reports, her mother believes she died from a “cholera-like infection.”

