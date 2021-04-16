Friendship between DeSantis and Gaetz may become a liability for governor

There is no indication that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is tied to the federal probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz, but the investigation could spark new scrutiny of their political partnership and become a liability for DeSantis as he runs for reelection ahead of a possible presidential bid in 2024.

  • Kevin McCarthy says Matt Gaetz is 'the same as any American. He's innocent until proven guilty.'

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters on Thursday he has spoken with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) about the "accusations" against him involving sex trafficking of a minor, and Gaetz has professed his innocence. The Department of Justice is investigating whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. McCarthy said that during their private meeting, he "explained to Mr. Gaetz the rules inside our conference. If there was something to come forward, we would take action." Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the No. 2 House Republican leader, made a similar statement Wednesday, saying if "something really formal" happens with the Justice Department investigation, GOP leadership will "of course react and take action." Gaetz sits on the House Judiciary Committee, which has oversight of the Justice Department. A reporter asked if Gaetz would keep his seat amid the investigation, and McCarthy responded that the congressman is "the same as any American. He's innocent until proven guilty. There's no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that will be dealt with at that time." McCarthy was also questioned about a CNN report that said in 2017, staffers from the office of former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) spoke to Gaetz about his conduct and how he needed to act professionally while in the Capitol. McCarthy was House majority leader at the time, and said he wasn't part of this discussion or aware it took place. "If you're wondering if I knew anything about what's being alleged now, no," he added. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planHow a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigationSimon & Schuster cancels plans to distribute book by officer who shot Breonna Taylor

  • McCarthy: I've met with Gaetz, he professed innocence

    The House GOP leader also denied being made aware of any red flags about Gaetz in the past.

  • Texas Sen. Cruz opposes hate crimes bill, says it won’t ‘prevent or punish actual crimes’

    Cruz opposes bill to address the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

  • Biden administration moves to reverse Trump-era rule on abortion referrals

    The Biden administration on Wednesday moved to reverse a Trump-era rule banning federally funded health care providers from referring women for abortions. Why it matters: The rule, which took effect in 2019, prompted Planned Parenthood and other health care providers to withdraw from the federal Title X family planning program, whose grantees provide birth control and other services to mainly low-income individuals. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Trump-era rule also required clinics to financially and physically separate from facilities that provide abortions.Details: The proposed regulation from the Department of Health and Human Services would reinstate Title X grant eligibility to clinics that provide abortions or abortion referrals, if they use private funds for the procedures. By law, federal funds cannot be used to pay for abortions, except in certain cases.HHS estimated that Title X grantees served about 1.5 million fewer clients in 2020 due to the Trump rule.The agency also estimated that the rule may have led to more than 180,000 unintended pregnancies. What they're saying: The Trump-era rules "have undermined the public health of the population the program is meant to serve," HHS said in a statement. "Advancing equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality, is a priority for the Department," it added. Planned Parenthood, which withdrew from the Title X program in Aug. 2019, applauded the Biden administration for the proposed rule change and "beginning to restore access to affordable, essential reproductive health care.""Due to centuries of systemic racism and injustice, the rule has disproportionately harmed people of color and people with low incomes, all at a time when access to affordable preventive health care has never been more critical," said Planned Parenthood president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, which works to elect politicians who oppose abortions, said that the Biden administration's "latest push to bail out the abortion industry proves there is no rule they won’t rewrite or simply ignore to get their way," per AP. The big picture: The proposed rule would follow through on President Biden’s "campaign promise to reverse his predecessor’s family planning policy, which was branded a 'gag rule' by women’s groups and decried by medical associations as violating the doctor-patient relationship," AP noted. Wednesday's proposed rule change comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration announced that patients seeking abortion pills will not be required to obtain the drug from hospitals or medical facilities in person while the coronavirus pandemic persists.Biden in January rescinded the "global gag rule," a policy that bans international organizations that receive U.S. funding from providing abortion services or offering information about abortion.Yes, but: The moves come as Republican-controlled legislatures across the country push for more abortion restrictions. What to watch: The rule will now go through a 30-day public comment period before HHS makes it final decision.Biden "administration officials believe that moving carefully and deliberately will increase the odds of the proposed changes being upheld in court," AP noted. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Biden administration to invest $1.7 billion to fight COVID-19 variants

    The Biden administration on Friday said it will invest $1.7 billion to help states and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fight COVID-19 variants that are rapidly spreading across the United States. The investment, which will be part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, will improve detection, monitoring, and mitigation of these variants by scaling up genomic sequencing efforts - a key step in containing the spread, the White House said. In early February, U.S. laboratories were only sequencing about 8,000 COVID-19 strains per week.

  • 'Hillbilly' to Capitol Hill? Author eyes Senate bid in Ohio

    Rodney Muterspaw figures J.D. Vance has already shown he's got what it takes to be a U.S. senator. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” author and a fellow Middletown native, broke out of poverty and family chaos and never forgot his Appalachian roots on his way to success. Muterspaw's view is at the heart of the fiercest political debate in Ohio.

  • Proud Boy charged with pepper spraying police during Capitol riot contracts Covid in jail

    Christopher Worrell’s diagnosis was revealed during an appeal of a federal judge’s decision to reject his bid for release.

  • Many GOP officials still privately hope prosecutors, some other outside force will make Trump go away

    In 2015 and 2016, former President Donald Trump's Republican primary rivals and other GOP officials tried to dodge his withering personal insults "while hoping that external events and news media coverage would ultimately lead to his downfall," Maggie Haberman recalls at The New York Times. That strategy obviously failed. But many Republican leaders are once more hoping, mostly in private, that time or some heaven-sent deus ex machina makes Trump fade into retirement, despite his clear intention to retain control over the GOP. Some Republicans "are privately hopeful that the criminal investigation into Mr. Trump's business by the New York district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., will result in charges that hobble him from running again or even being a major figure within the party," Haberman reports, adding that Trump is said to be "agitated about the investigation." Others say they believe he is losing relevance his own, now that he is out of office and kicked off Twitter. David Kochel, a Republican strategist and Jeb Bush supporter in 2016 campaign, is not among them. "We've seen this movie before — a bunch of GOP leaders all looking at each other, waiting to see who's going to try and down Trump," he said, adding that Trump and Fox News are making sure the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is "being stuffed down the memory hole" for conservatives. "It is Groundhog Day," another GOP Trump critic, Tim Miller, told Haberman. It seemed "like a rational choice in 2015," but "after we all saw how the strategy fails of just hoping and wishing for him to go away, nobody learned from it." In the meantime, most GOP leaders and 2024 hopefuls are going out of their way to stay on Trump's good side. One reason is Trump's ability to steer huge sums of money to friendly Republicans, Politico notes. But Trump also holds sway over a sizable faction of the GOP electorate — though just how sizable is a matter of dispute — and he seems to relish savaging Republican critics. Trump "intimidates people because he will attack viciously and relentlessly, much more than any other politician, yet somehow people crave his approval," Mike DuHaime, a Chris Christie adviser in 2016, told the Times. "Trump did self-destruct eventually, after four years in office," he said. "But he can still make or break others, and that makes him powerful and relevant." More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planHow a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigationSimon & Schuster cancels plans to distribute book by officer who shot Breonna Taylor

  • US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016

    It was one of the more tantalizing, yet unresolved, questions of the investigation into possible connections between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign: Why was a business associate of campaign chairman Paul Manafort given internal polling data — and what did he do with it? A Treasury Department statement Thursday offered a potentially significant clue, asserting that Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, had shared sensitive campaign and polling information with Russian intelligence services. Kilimnik has long been alleged by U.S. officials to have ties to Russian intelligence.

  • Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers mirthfully audit Matt Gaetz's Venmo receipts

    One in five Americans still say they won't get the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the willingness by Americans to put all manner of junk in their bodies and eagerness to take anything offered freely, Jimmy Kimmel sighed on Thursday's Kimmel Live. Dr. Anthony Fauci "must be beating his head against the wall. Dr. Fauci appeared today before a congressional subcommittee on COVID-19 and was forced to endure the relentless stupidity of a shaved ape from Ohio named Jim Jordan," who screamed that Americans' liberties have been assaulted by public health measures. "Yeah, you know who else was assaulted? Those wrestlers when you were their coach at Ohio State," Kimmel said. "I guess that you didn't notice." "Meanwhile, there are new details in the sordid saga of future former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz," Kimmel said. "Yesterday we learned that Gaetz was involved in more wild house parties than Kid 'n Play in the '90s. Reportedly, there were drugs and sex at these parties, where women were given gifts and money in exchange for their 'participation,' much of it paid through Venmo." Accused ringleader Joel Greenberg made at least 150 payments to young women, including at least 16 to a future Gaetz girlfriend, Kimmel said, "and of course we know about all of this because stupid Joel Greenberg made his Venmo transactions public, as did Matt Gaetz — they didn't check the privacy box. What's the opposite of a criminal mastermind? " "Gaetz faces an intensifying investigation in which authorities seized his phone last winter," Seth Meyers said at Late Night, and "I'm no lawyer, but it can't be good when they seize your phone. No one's happy to have their phone seized," even if it's just your wife, he joked. "Chances are pretty high that if you've broken the law, there's evidence of it on your phone, especially since Gaetz was reportedly using Cash App and Venmo to make payments to his indicted buddy." We're also learning more about those parties Gaetz, Greenberg, and their GOP friends would allegedly hold, Meyers said. "You know, my grandmother used to say nothing good ever happens after midnight, and I'd say the same is true about anything that happens at a party in a gated community in suburban Orlando where they make you give up your phone." More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planHow a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigationSimon & Schuster cancels plans to distribute book by officer who shot Breonna Taylor

  • US police and public officials donated to Kyle Rittenhouse, data breach reveals

    Officers and officials also donated to fundraisers for far-right activists and fellow officers accused of shooting black Americans Kyle Rittenhouse in Waukegan, Illinois, on 30 October 2020. Rittenhouse stands accused of murdering two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August. Photograph: Reuters A data breach at a Christian crowdfunding website has revealed that serving police officers and public officials have donated money to fundraisers for accused vigilante murderers, far-right activists, and fellow officers accused of shooting black Americans. In many of these cases, the donations were attached to their official email addresses, raising questions about the use of public resources in supporting such campaigns. The breach, shared with journalists by transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets, revealed the details of some donors who had previously attempted to conceal their identities using GiveSendGo’s anonymity feature, but whose identifying details the website preserved. The beneficiaries of donations from public officials include Kyle Rittenhouse, who stands accused of murdering two leftwing protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August. Rittenhouse traveled from neighboring Illinois to, by his own account, offer armed protection to businesses during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who became a cause célèbre across conservative media throughout late 2020, and was even supported by then president Donald Trump, held a fundraiser on GiveSendGo billed as a contribution to his legal defense. According to data from the site, he raised $586,940 between 27 August last year and 7 January . Among the donors were several associated with email addresses traceable to police and other public officials. One donation for $25, made on 3 September last year, was made anonymously, but associated with the official email address for Sgt William Kelly, who currently serves as the executive officer of internal affairs in the Norfolk police department in Virginia. That donation also carried a comment, reading: “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.” The comment continued: “Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.” Another Rittenhouse donor using an official email address was Craig Shepherd, who public records show is a paramedic in Utah. This donor gave $10 to Rittenhouse on 30 August. Donations also came to Rittenhouse associated with official email addresses for Keith Silvers, and employee of the city of Huntsville, Alabama, and another $100 was associated with the official address of Michael Crosley, an engineer at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a body which is charged with maintaining the US’s nuclear weapons stockpile. Meanwhile, several Wisconsin police officers donated to a fundraiser, “Support Rusten Sheskey”, held for the Kenosha police department officer whose shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, led to the protests that drew Rittenhouse to the city. Two $20 donations to Sheskey’s fund were associated with email addresses of a pair of lieutenants in Green Bay, Wisconsin’s police department. One, given under the name, “GBPD Officer”, was tied to an address associated with Chad Ramos, a training lieutenant in the department; another anonymous donation was associated with Keith A Gehring, who is listed as a school resources officer lieutenant. Another donation to Sheskey was associated with the official email address of officer Pat Gainer of the Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin police department. Given under the screen name “PPPD Motor 179”, the donation also carried the comment: “Stay strong brother.” About 32 more donations, totaling more than $5,000, came to Sheskey from private email addresses associated with Kenosha officers, but under badge numbers rather than names. More anonymous donations on the site came from city employees of Houston, Texas, who were objecting to the actions of the then police chief, Art Acevedo, who fired four Houston police officers after they shot and killed a man, Nicolas Chavez, who was on his knees, and in an apparent mental health crisis. One anonymous donation of $100 was associated with the official address of that city’s fire chief, Samuel Peña, who has himself faced recent employee revolts over cost-cutting, but who has been publicly supportive of Acevedo, describing him in a tweet as a “brother & partner in Public Safety” in March, when Acevedo announced that he would be taking up an appointment as Miami’s chief of police. Another anonymous donation of $400 was attributed in site data to an email linked to Chris Andersen and carried the comment: “I think that Chief Acevedo is part of the ‘unrecognized form of police corruption’ that Chris Anderson [sic] wrote about in his book’. Hang in there guys!!!” Andersen’s book, The Sniper: Hunting A Serial Killer – A True Story, purports to tell the story of the hunt for a serial killer by Houston police at a time when “the United States was experiencing a wave of civil discontent regarding the unwarranted shootings (either true or perceived) of black men by law enforcement (the Black Lives Matter era)”. In his Amazon bio, Andersen describes himself as a “39-year veteran of the Houston police department”, and as having worked in roles including homicide detective, supervising a Swat team and internal affairs. In an email, the Green Bay police chief, Andrew Smith, wrote of the donations that “we are looking into the matter”, but added on Sheskey’s actions that his department “does not take a position on other agencies use of force”. Lynda Seaver, director of public affairs at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, wrote in an email that Michael Crosley had made “an honest mistake”, and had “never intended to use his Lab email on this matter”. All other agencies and individuals who were included in the Guardian’s reporting did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Guardian previously reported on the use of the site for fundraising purposes for far-right groups like the Proud Boys, who have been banned from other crowdfunding platforms after violent incidents including the alleged participation of members of the group in an attack on the United States Capitol building on 6 January.

  • It’s neither Disney’s first Star Wars nor 2001 for beginners, but The Black Hole merits exploration

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: With Voyagers now in theaters and Stowaway on Netflix next week, we’re looking to the stars for five days of space movies.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Challenging AOC to Green New Deal Debate

    GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene trended on Twitter Thursday after publicly challenging fellow congresswoman Alexandria Oscasio-Cortez to a debate on the Green New Deal Wednesday. “I’d like to challenge you to a debate on the Green New Deal economic policy. Since you sponsored the Green New Deal and have a degree in Economics, I’m sure you are more than qualified,” the Georgia rep wrote to the New York counterpart on Twitter. While Ocasio-Cortez — a Democrat and prolific tweeter herself who has over 13 million followers on the app — did not respond, a number of political observers and commentators weighed in on her behalf, saying that Ocasio-Cortez was “too busy” to engage with someone “desperately trying to be relevant.” Also Read: People Have Jokes About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Insane 'Jewish Space Lasers' Conspiracy Theory Political satirist Jeremy Newberger wrote, “I imagine AOC is busy with her committee assignments,” referring to the fact that Taylor Greene had her own committee assignment stripped away in February after her past conspiracy-minded comments and calls for violence against Democrats resurfaced. Screenwriter B. Janine Morison echoed that, writing, “AOC is too busy working to waste her time with a Congresswoman who has been removed from all committees. MTG is desperately trying to be relevant when she just a horse who has been put out to pasture. AOC has real work to get to unlike MTG who has NOTHING of value to offer.” Comedian Amber Ruffin rewrote a news headline, tweeting, “Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to use her popularity to help her get attention.” “Star Trek” actor George Takei resurrected a long-standing joke about one of Taylor Greene’s wilder conspiracies regarding Jewish space lasers, tweeting, “I’d like to challenge you to a debate on space lasers. You take the Jewish ones, and I’ll take the ones on the Enterprise.” Read original story Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Challenging AOC to Green New Deal Debate At TheWrap

  • Florida Governor Wants Tighter Restrictions on Mail-In Ballots Despite His Ballot Being Tossed in 2016

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the Cliff Clavin of Michael Scotts.

  • Sean Hannity Blasted for Calling Adam Toledo, Child Killed by Chicago Police, a ’13-Year-Old Man’

    Sean Hannity drew intense criticism Thursday when he described Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old killed shot and killed by Chicago police on March 29 despite being unarmed and with his hands up, as a “13-year-old man.” Chicago police released graphic bodycam footage from the shooting on Thursday. The footage firmly proved that despite prosecutors’ claims otherwise, Toledo wasn’t armed at the time he was shot and killed and was in fact attempting to surrender and comply with police orders. Just ahead of the release of that footage, Hannity, speaking on the latest episode of his radio show, said: “We are awaiting the release this hour of Chicago Police bodycam footage that captured the fatal police shooting of a young 13 year old man by the name of Adam Toledo. And if social media is any indication, there’s a lot of chatter today about possible unrest. I hope it doesn’t happen but with Chicago’s track record, every weekend — you know, I guess, you’d have to go with the odds, considering there are dozens and dozens of shootings and killings every weekend in Chicago — that this might not be particularly good.” It turns out he was right — there was a lot of chatter following the reveal of the information. But it was less about unrest in Chicago, and more about Hannity’s disturbing characterization of a dead seventh grader as a “man.” “Mr. Hannity: Adam Toledo was not a ’13 year-old-man.’ He was a child. You make me ill,” actor George Takei tweeted. Also Read: Seth Meyers Called Ted Cruz an 'Asshole' on the Same Night Sean Hannity Called Seth an 'Asshole' (Video) “To be fair, Sean Hannity IS a 59 year old child,” Keith Olbermann snarked. Writer Paul Fischer was more direct: “Sean Hannity is a centuries-old pile of sh-te zipped into a 59 year old skin suit,” he tweeted. What makes Hannity’s description of Toledo even more baffling however, is that it runs contrary to that of former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, who once called Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter Kyle Rittenhouse “a little boy out there trying to protect his community.” As of this writing, Fox News has not clarified whether its official style guide holds that a 17-year-old, who crossed state lines with an assault rifle and shot and killed two people, is “a little boy,” but a 13-year-old who was unarmed and trying to surrender to police is a “man.” See more reactions below: And Sean Hannity is a “59 year old Dick” https://t.co/kXmxFzQrHL — Guy Norman Bee (@guynormanbee) April 15, 2021 To be fair, Sean Hannity IS a 59-year old child. https://t.co/QAvIy58ZGN — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 15, 2021 Mr. Hannity: Adam Toledo was not a “13-year old man.” He was a child. You make me ill. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 15, 2021 As we're all reacting to Sean Hannity describing Adam Toledo as a "13 year old man", flashback to how Pam Bondi described then-17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people, on Hannity's show: "You've got a little boy out there trying to protect his community…" pic.twitter.com/3m9o8pBwsR — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) April 15, 2021 Sean Hannity is a centuries-old pile of shite zipped into a 59 year old skin suit https://t.co/BbuDcSNL6I — Paul Fischer (@tencents77) April 16, 2021 Hannity is a bad human being. Expect no better from him. — Bryan William Jones (@BWJones) April 16, 2021 Three years younger than Kyle Rittenhouse, who Pam Bondi called a little boy on Hannity's show. https://t.co/cXtzx53Q8J — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 16, 2021 Read original story Sean Hannity Blasted for Calling Adam Toledo, Child Killed by Chicago Police, a ’13-Year-Old Man’ At TheWrap

  • Republicans want to yank baseball's antitrust immunity after MLB reaction to Georgia voting law

    Five Republican senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to strip Major League Baseball of its immunity to antitrust law, saying the legal shield wasn't deserved after the league moved its All-Star game away from Georgia to protest a law that could make it harder to vote. Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn and Mike Lee introduced the bill in the Senate, Lee's office said in a statement.

  • Hawley, who voted to overturn election, claims court bill seeks to overturn elections

    “It is a deliberate attempt to fundamentally change a core institution of American government and to overturn, effectively overturn the results of past elections,” said Hawley, who voted to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Letters to the Editor: If you're liberal, this is what should upset you about California

    Rumors of California's demise may be greatly exaggerated, but the Golden State faces a serious crisis of poverty and income inequity.

  • Jared Polis faces political pressure in Colorado's COVID debate

    Jared Polis is no longer the state's top COVID cop. The Colorado governor passes the baton Saturday to local officials to set public health orders.Why it matters: Like most major decisions made by the nation's governors during the pandemic, the move is colored by politics. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.On this accord, Polis — who faces reelection in 2022 — stands apart from many of his Democratic peers.Polis is adamant about the need to get back to normal — and he continually touts that he reopened Colorado's economy before other states, a talking point more often heard from Republican governors.He argues his decisions prioritize public health, but he cites the need for personal responsibility.Between the lines: "The language he is using [about reopening] is more aggressive," said Josh Penry, a top Republican strategist in Colorado. "I think he probably feels that pressure.""People generally want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but [that support is] soft and it's super fluid," he added. "No smart politician would be taking anything for granted in a political environment like this one right now."Context: The approach shows Polis' libertarian leanings that often align him with conservatives.Asked this week about his approach, he acknowledged that the risk of further outbreaks and deaths are probable. But he argued the benefits of reopening schools and restaurants are worth it."What's important is respecting human lives and human dignity. And part of our dignity is being able to support ourselves," he told John.State of play: A Magellan Strategies poll from February found 56% of voters approved of how he's addressing COVID-19, which was higher than the Biden administration. "I do think this is smart politics for Governor Polis," said pollster Ryan Winger.The bottom line: In assessing Polis, Democratic strategists believe he's achieved the right balance."I think Polis has been focused less on politics and more on the health and safety of Coloradans — ultimately that's how voters are going to judge his response," said Jason Bane, a prominent Democratic blogger."So, is there risk? Sure, but at this point it’s a low-threshold risk to me," added Democratic consultant Steve Welchert.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free