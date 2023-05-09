UPDATE: Friendship Manor victim died from self-inflicted gunshot -- father was a resident there

May 8—Authorities are still sorting through the circumstances that led to the suicide of a 74-year-old man Sunday evening at Friendship Manor, a facility on Van Voorhis Road that caters to the elderly.

The man, whose 96-year-old father is a resident there, died from a single gunshot wound, Chief Deputy P.J. Scott of Morgantown Police said.

His name was being withheld Monday pending notification of kin, Scott said, after which more information will be released.

The suicide victim didn't share the same address as his father, the chief deputy said.

It wasn't immediately known if he was armed with more than one weapon.

He walked through the front door to get in, Scott said.

That's where his body was found.

"The gentleman was just inside the main entryway, " Scott said.

Scott said no residents or employees were threatened during the incident.

"There was no altercation of any kind, " he said.

That wasn't immediately apparent, however, when the call went out at 6:10 p.m., he said.

Numbers of people had taken to social media warning of an active shooter near the facility, which a person who works there quickly quelled Monday.

"It was a single incident, " said the woman, who didn't give her name.

Police did respond accordingly to the initial call, though, Scott said, sending cruisers and uniformed officers to the scene.

As the evening and the investigation ground on, police were able to determine that the person did die from a self-inflicted gunshot, the chief deputy said.

Friendship Manor has been a fixture in the University City since 1970, offering apartments for people 55 and older.

