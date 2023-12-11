Friendsville man arrested on drug distribution charges

Dec. 11—OAKLAND — A Friendsville man is awaiting trial after he was arrested on drug distribution and related charges Friday by the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremiah R. Reckner, 34, was charged by arrest warrant with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines and related offenses.

Following a bond hearing, Reckner was released from custody upon posting $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.

Police said Reckner was also found in possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

The warrant was reportedly issued following an investigation by the Garrett County Narcotics Task Force into alleged drug activity in the Grantsville area in August.