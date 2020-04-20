What Is FriendTimes's (HKG:6820) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, FriendTimes (HKG:6820) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 38% in the last thirty days. Longer term shareholders are no doubt thankful for the recovery in the share price, since it's pretty much flat for the year, even after the recent pop.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for FriendTimes

How Does FriendTimes's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 10.64 that sentiment around FriendTimes isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see FriendTimes has a lower P/E than the average (12.5) in the entertainment industry classification.

SEHK:6820 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 20th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that FriendTimes shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's great to see that FriendTimes grew EPS by 19% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 37% annually, over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does FriendTimes's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

FriendTimes has net cash of CN¥1.1b. This is fairly high at 21% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On FriendTimes's P/E Ratio

FriendTimes has a P/E of 10.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 9.6. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about FriendTimes over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.7 back then to 10.6 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.