Frieze Cancels Sculpture Launch Amid Shipping, Labor Issues

BEVERLY HILLS, CA — Frieze cancelled their sculpture instillation in Beverly Hills facing shipping issues and labor shortages, a representative for Frieze announced Thursday.

Frieze, an art-focused media and events company, was scheduled to install a temporary sculpture garden in Beverly Gardens Park during the second week of February, the Beverly Hills Courier reported.

"Due to delays in shipping and labor shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have determined that we do not have sufficient artworks to realize a full-scale public-sculpture installation," a representative of Frieze said in a news release.

Frieze Week will still happen from Feb. 17-20 at 9900 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills. Frieze Week Los Angeles is an annual art fair featuring artists and galleries from around the globe.

