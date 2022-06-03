Frightened occupation authorities transfer Pion self propelled guns to Kherson Oblast Pivden (South) Operational Command

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 4 JUNE 2022, 02:48

Russian occupation authorities in Kherson Oblast are afraid of the resistance put up by the local residents and have brought in four Pion-type self-propelled heavy artillery guns.

Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command on Facebook

Quote: "The occupiers are afraid of the resistance which is growing among the local population in Kherson Oblast.

Every day, new flags, motivational statements, and missives to the occupiers appear in the administrative centre of the oblast [the city of Kherson - ed.], and leaflets are being distributed.

The leaders of the occupation government are moving around with large numbers of security personnel, wearing body armour and in armoured vehicles. They fear for their lives.

Therefore, four Pion-type self-propelled heavy artillery guns have been brought into the Kherson area."

Details: Telephone and internet connection provided by the Ukrainian mobile service providers have been restored in some of the hromadas [amalgamated territorial communities - ed.] in Kherson Oblast.

Mobile service is available in the liberated – and now Ukrainian-controlled – parts of Kherson Oblast: in the hromadas of Kochubeivka and Novovorontsovka.