It will be frigid cold in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Here’s when snow will fall

It will get dangerously cold this weekend for Dallas-Fort Worth as an Arctic cold front slams North Texas. If frigid temperatures are not enough, there is a 20% chance of snow at the start of next week.

Temperatures across the region will dip below freezing overnight Saturday and are likely to stay until Wednesday afternoon, said Monique Sellers, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

An arctic cold front is to blame for the for the frigid temperatures that is likely to be at its coldest overnight Sunday into Monday with lows around 10 degrees for the Metroplex, Sellers said.

Snow is likely to fall overnight Sunday, Sellers said. The NWS isn’t anticipating major snow accumulation.

“We’re not expecting widespread impacts, but it doesn’t mean that there will not be impacts,” Sellers said.

Exceptionally cold weather will follow behind a strong arctic cold front set to arrive late Saturday and Sunday. Plan for temperatures to fall to near 10 degrees or less both Sunday & Monday night, especially in North TX. Now is the time to be thinking about protecting the 4 P's! pic.twitter.com/TPdlm27WPQ — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 11, 2024

Daytime temperatures on Monday will hover in the 20s, as wind chill values fall to near or below zero degrees.

Overnight Monday, temperatures will be in the teens. Tuesday will see a slight warming trend with daytime highs in the 30s, Sellers said.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s overnight Tuesday, but by midday Wednesday temperatures may finally get above freezing with daytime highs in the 40s, Sellers said.

As the blast of Arctic cold approaches, North Texans need to stay vigilant and prepare for the freezing weather. The NWS says that the four P’s will be at risk early next week — people, pets, plants and pipes.

“The cold is really going to be the bigger factor, I think, for a lot of folks,” Sellers said.