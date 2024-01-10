Will frigid January weather in Nashville be as cold as December 2022? Here's what we know

Freezing temperatures are on their way, Nashville.

The National Weather Service announced on Wednesday that beginning Sunday night through Wednesday morning, Middle Tennessee will receive multiple, consecutive days of sub-freezing temperatures.

The NWS said that temperatures will be in the low 20s and even some teens Sunday morning while highs will be stuck in the 30s.

"Eyes will be to the northwest as a reinforcing shot of Arctic air moves through the plains into our area sometime on Sunday," said the NWS. "Models continue to indicate enough moisture to produce some snow as early as Sunday night and into Monday."

How will the upcoming cold front compare to the winter storm of December 2022?

Krissy Hurley, meteorologist-in-charge at NWS Nashville said temperatures won't be quite as cold as they were back in December of 2022, however we can definitely expect temperatures to remain below freezing for 60+ hours.

Starting Sunday, temperatures will plummet below freezing and stay there until Wednesday.

"Start getting prepared now," the NWS office posted on its website. "Before the cold arrives, bring your pets indoors, drip your faucets, take care of any sensitive vegetation, and check on your family, friends, or neighbors to make sure they're prepared, too."

Below is a look back at the December 2022 winter storm and the effects it had on Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

A look back at December's 2022 winter storm

According to the NWS, an abnormally strong and cold upper-level low pressure system plunged southward through much of the central and eastern United States, bringing a blast of Arctic air. The historically cold temperatures impacted all of Middle Tennessee beginning late on Dec. 22, 2022 until Dec 27.

On Dec. 23, temperatures plummeted to the single digits and even below zero. The cold front also brought along strong winds. The combination of the very cold air and strong winds resulted in brutal wind chills with values of -15 degrees to -30 degrees common areawide through Dec. 24th.

Nashville dropped to minus 1, the first time below zero degrees since Feb. 5, 1996, announced the NWS.

The temperature at Nashville has dropped to -1°F. This is the first time we've been below zero since 2/5/1996. However, the record low for this date is -8°F (1989), so that's safe. — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) December 23, 2022

The frigid temperatures prompted the Tennessee Valley Authority to order rolling blackouts across the area for the first time in its 89-year history, however there was little warning in attempts to stabilize the regional power grid. Despite the blackouts doing their job, many Nashvillians remained without power.

More than 22,000 customers of Nashville Electric Service reported outages on Dec. 23, 2022.

Additionally, the weather conditions caused roadways to become slick and treacherous and travelers were left stranded as flights were canceled. Nashville International Airport reported more than 30 canceled flights.

In January of 2023, President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to support recovery efforts to affected areas by December's winter storm.

The major disaster declaration provided funding to state and eligible local governments as well as certain private nonprofit organizations for the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in Cocke, Coffee, Davidson, Greene, Henderson, Knox, Maury, Perry, Putnam, Shelby and Washington counties.

