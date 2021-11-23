Frigid sunrise off the coast of Maine
Early risers were treated to a crisp and chilly sunrise on the coast of Ogunquit, Maine, on the morning of Nov. 23.
Early risers were treated to a crisp and chilly sunrise on the coast of Ogunquit, Maine, on the morning of Nov. 23.
Painting rocks and hiding them outdoors is a “hobby” for some people.
Lahore on Tuesday became the world’s third most polluted city as increasing smog has engulfed Pakistan's cultural capital, an air quality monitoring company said. Lahore ranked third behind Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, and Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar on the pollution index, according to Switzerland-based air quality information platform IQAir.
The weather-predicting booklet has had an 80% accuracy rate for 230 years.
A research team was stunned in 2019 when it asked for help identifying monitor lizards in Palm Beach County and half of the photos were of tegus.
This is not the news B.C. was hoping for: More atmospheric rivers are inbound to the province mid- and late week, potentially dumping an additional 100+mm of rainfal to some areas that have been hit hard by the recent flooding.
(Bloomberg) -- The biggest chicken producers in the U.S. will have to overhaul their breeding programs in a matter of just a few years to meet tough new guidelines major customers are embracing, part of a movement to ensure birds are healthier and more humanely treated. Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanM
The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper on Monday began using a new map of Utah that features a fresh depiction of the Great Salt Lake in response to the drastic shrinking the iconic body of water has undergone over the last 30 years. The change to the map came with the assistance of graphics artists at AccuWeather. A combination of river diversions and the impacts from the megadrought across the American West has driven the lake to 4,191.3 feet above sea level over the summer -- the lowest levels the l
Brood X cicadas and a warmer, drier spring helped young turkeys survive their first few weeks of life.
The climate pattern can lead to significant weather changes in different parts of the world.
Climate change isn’t what’s driving some U.S. coal-fired power plants to shut down. Dozens of plants nationwide plan to stop burning coal this decade to comply with more stringent federal wastewater guidelines, according to state regulatory filings, as the industry continues moving away from the planet-warming fossil fuel to make electricity. The new wastewater rule requires power plants to clean coal ash and toxic heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic and selenium from plant wastewater before it is dumped into streams and rivers.
Winter is coming and the WGAL News 8 Storm Team is ready with its annual winter weather outlook for central Pennsylvania.
The Pacific Northwest was soaked by an atmospheric river.
For more than a hundred years, there were no wild turkeys on Cape Cod. Now, they are all over the place! How the heck did that happen?
Black bears are finding success as bear season continues
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rejected Mississippi’s claim that Tennessee was stealing its groundwater in a decision that legal experts say could have major implications for future battles over water amid the worsening climate crisis. If the Supreme Court had sided with Mississippi, it would have “created chaos in the long-established world of interstate water allocation,” says Christine Ann Klein, a professor at the University of Florida Levin College of Law who specializes in water law. The term “groundwater” refers to freshwater that’s stored beneath the earth’s surface.
Here's how much snow to expect this week.
Another train of storms is expected to race through the hard-hit areas of the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada, this week. Thousands of residents have been displaced, forced to ration gas and left stranded due to destroyed roadways after a powerful atmospheric river created a once-in-500-year flood event that devastated parts of Washington state as well as British Columbia last week. At least five total fatalities were reported across the United States and Canada as rescuers search
It’s a ghastly sight: ticks by tens of thousands burrowed into a moose’s broad body, sucking its lifeblood as the agonized host rubs against trees so vigorously that much of its fur wears away. Winter tick infestation is common with moose across the northern U.S. — usually survivable for adults but less so for calves, and miserable either way. Data collected over 19 years at Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park shows moose have more ticks during winters following particularly warm summers, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.
While droughts have always been a threat to the country’s agricultural economy, scientists say that the frequency and severity of droughts there have been increased by climate change.
The outages could occur despite better preparations by power plants to operate in cold weather.