With frigid temperatures expected, Butler County homeless shelters make adjustments

Jan. 12—Butler County homeless shelters, with frigid temperatures predicted for the next several days, are making adjustments in hopes of keeping those living on the streets safe.

Homelessness remains a much-debated and expensive problem in the county as agencies and local police departments continue searching for solutions.

On a given night last year, there were 10,654 homeless people in Ohio, according to the HUD's 2022 report. Of those, 3,214 were families with children, 703 were unaccompanied homeless youth and 633 were veterans.

One shelter in Middletown is allowing residents to spend the day inside and one in Hamilton group has opened its "cold shelter" that's used when temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

A church-based homeless agency in Middletown is allowing those being served to remain inside in the coming days as frigid temperatures are expected.

Serving the Homeless with Alternate Lodging Of Middletown (SHALOM) is seeking volunteer assistance in serving current guests from Sunday through Wednesday, according to Bill Fugate, volunteer coordinator.

Fugate said SHALOM has received the "blessing" of Pastor Damon Curtis at Tytus Avenue Church of God to allow the homeless to stay in the church all day. Typically, the homeless are transported from the host church back to SHALOM's office at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., every day at 8 a.m.

SHALOM is seeking individuals or groups to provide and serve a lunch meal on these days, Fugate said. The group also is in need of chaperones to volunteer from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. during these days.

The lunch meals can be as simple as soup and sandwiches or anything else of your choice, Fugate said.

For more information, contact SHALOM at shalomhomeless@gmail.com or 937-304-5175.

SHALOM has operated in Middletown since it was founded by Roy and Pat Ickes in 2002.

It receives no government assistance and averages about 35 clients a night, Fugate said.

Serve City in Hamilton offers 50 beds, 37 for men, 13 for women and they're "consistency full," said Executive Director Tammi Ector.

It also offers 20 beds designated for the "cold shelter" that opens when temperatures drop below freezing, she said.

Bobby Grove, executive director of Haven House in Hamilton, said since his agency houses families, the number of residents remains the same throughout the year. He doesn't expect to see an increase this winter.

Haven House has 122 bed spaces, but because families aren't placed in the same sleeping area, the capacity typically can be much smaller, he said. Grove said before COVID-19, Haven House averaged 20 to 25 residents a night, a number that has jumped to 33.

Hope House's two missions, a men's and women's shelter in Middletown, expect to see an increased demand for lodging during the winter, said Tim Williams, executive director.

Hope House's men's facility, 1001 Grove St., includes a 50-bed emergency shelter, administrative offices, additional counseling and case management offices, meeting spaces, a chapel, a recreation room, a dining room with a commercial kitchen, a private intake office, and a health counseling room for nurses and visiting doctors.

Williams said Hope House continues working with the Middletown Division of Police to find spaces when people are found sleeping in homeless camps in the city.

------

SHALOM HOSTING SCHEDULE

Jan. 7-20: Berachah Church at Tytus Avenue Church Of God, 3300 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Jan. 21-27: Quest Church, 6933 Hendrickson Road, Middletown

Jan. 28-Feb 3: Crosspointe Church Of Christ, 5630 Ohio 122, Middletown

Feb. 4-10: Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown

Feb. 11-17: Stratford Heights Church Of God at Tytus Avenue Church Of God, 3300 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Feb. 18-24: First Baptist/First Christian

Feb. 25-March 2: First United Methodist, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown

BUTLER COUNTY HOMELESS AGENCIES/PROGRAMS

HAVEN HOUSE

Address: 550 High St., Hamilton

Phone number: 513-863-8866

HOPE HOUSE MISSION

Address: 1001 Grove St., Middletown

Phone number: 513-424-4673

SERVE CITY

Address: 622 East Ave., Hamilton

Phone: 513-737-8900