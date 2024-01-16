About 90 people marched Monday in memory of Martin Luther King Jr, stepping energetically as they warded off the cold. With a clear sky overhead, it wasn't the sunshine keeping the 90 or so marchers warm as much as their vigorous stroll over Dr. King's namesake bridge.

Jayden Sloan tucks his nose into his hoodie as his sister J’Lee ducks behind him as the approach the Martin Luther King Jr Bridge during Monday’s MLK Day March.

While there have been sleety days marking a few MLK Day marches, recent memory has seen the weather more spring-like than anything else. Temperatures in the mid-50s and even 60s during those years made for a pleasant gathering.

But when the marchers gathered for prayers outside the Woodson Center for Excellence, then formed-up for their trek down Cockerell Dr. and east to the bridge, the air was measuring a bracing 25 degrees. The slight breeze made if feel cooler still and a long golf cart puttered along with the group carrying folks more susceptible to the weather's effects.

The Martin Luther King Jr March proceeds down Cockerell Dr., on its way to King’s namesake bridge in Abilene, during the annual holiday procession marking his birthday on Monday.

Marching within the group, however, didn't feel so bad. It's like they formed their own mobile wind break. Dr. King believed people were stronger together than apart. Apparently they're warmer, too.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Frigid temperatures no deterrent for annual MLK Day March