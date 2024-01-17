Frigid temps bring challenges to Kansas City-area fire departments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the last nine days, three children have died in house fires. This comes as multiple Kansas City-area fire departments tell FOX4 they’re seeing an unusually high number of fires over the last week.

A fire Tuesday morning left a 4-year-old trapped inside of their home. That child would later die at a metro hospital. Hours later, seven people were displaced from another Kansas City home.

Less than two hours later, a fire in Shawnee left one person in critical condition.

Over the weekend another 4-year-old died in an Independence fire, and less than two weeks ago, a Liberty teen lost her life in another house fire.

“It’s very heartbreaking, it’s hard on the firefighters when you have any sort of fatality at a fire, it always hits a little closer to home when it’s a child. We all have children at home, it gets you thinking about your family and your kids,” Michael Hopkins, a battalion chief with the Kansas City Fire Department said.

Not only has KCFD seen a higher volume of fires in the last week but Lenexa fire also says they’ve had to help surrounding departments as the fire calls seemingly haven’t stopped.

“You know it’s being smart, if you’re not sure call your local fire department ask hey is this a safe manner in which I’m using the device you’re using,” Assistant Chief Butch Diekemper, with Lenexa Fire said.

Here are some tips.

Make sure your smoke detectors are working – it’s your first line of defense

If you use a portable heater, make sure to read the instructions

Make sure your furnace has been serviced – and is working properly.

Never bring a generator inside of your home or garage

Don’t use stove to heat home

The departments FOX4 talked to also say the conditions have made fighting the increased number of fires challenging.

“It’s quite difficult because what do we use to put the fire out? Water, and what happens to water when it’s this cold out? It freezes very quickly, so it becomes like a skating rink out there,” Diekemper said.

Diekemper said most, if not all fires they see are preventable, with the proper education.

