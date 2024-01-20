Frigid temps hard on plumbing, but the thaw may be worse

Jan. 20—Local plumbers have been receiving calls since Tuesday due to frozen pipes, but they suspect those calls will increase with warmer temperatures Sunday when frozen pipes could thaw and burst.

"It's only been above freezing for just a little bit (on Thursday) and that's when the pipes usually break is when they thaw out," Jackson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling owner Keith Jackson said. "I feel like the worst of it still may be yet to come. ... I figure there'll be a lot more calls for pipes that are ruptured or burst if it stays above freezing for just a few hours."

Andrew Pritchett, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said temperatures aren't expected to get above freezing again until around noon Sunday, with the high that day being 36 degrees by 2 or 3 p.m. Much warmer temperatures are forecast beginning Monday.

Joseph Slaton, owner of Acme Plumbing in Decatur, said he believes business will pick up Sunday as frozen pipes begin to thaw.

"I have a contingency plan if that does happen," he said. "We've got four guys ready to go, so everybody will be on call Sunday."

Jackson said people with a frozen pipe need to open their faucets.

"When the pipes thaw, the pressure from the pipe will come out through those faucets," he said. "If they've got to be away from home and they've got frozen pipes, they need to turn the water main off coming into their house. That will avoid them having a major, major flood when they come home in case the pipe did burst while they were away."

Jackson said people should still leave their faucet running Saturday through Sunday afternoon.

"Until it consistently stays above freezing, I feel like they should let their faucets run just a little bit on the hot and cold side just as a precautionary measure to hopefully prevent them from freezing," he said. "Continue to keep your cabinet doors open so that the heat can get to your plumbing underneath the cabinets from inside the home."

Slaton said everyone's home situation is different, but generally, if the temperature drops below 20 degrees, you should let your faucets run.

"It kind of depends if you're in a trailer or, some houses are built differently than others," he said.

Slaton said water dripping from faucets is not enough.

"Let it run more than a drip; get a stream going," he said. "I've seen it where you've had it dripping and it just doesn't stand up to single digits."

Jackson said since Tuesday he has had calls coming in constantly.

"We've got two or three ladies answering the phone, and it's ringing solid, consistently with people with burst pipes right now," he said.

The dangerous roads have been an issue for workers, Jackson said.

"We had a really hard time getting to our calls and making sure that our guys are safe trying to travel," he said. "There's been some places we could not get to yet, unfortunately."

