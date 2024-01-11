As frigid weather nears, follow these tips to keep warm and save on energy usage and costs

With cooler temperatures arriving in Mississippi, residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and warm.

According to the National Weather Service latest forecast, temperatures are expected to fall below 20 degrees and potentially into the teens for most areas across the state the night of Monday, Jan. 15.

In anticipation of cold weather moving in Monday night, Entergy Mississippi said they are preparing for winter temperatures and want customers to be ready as well.

Heating costs can account for more than 50% of a customer’s monthly energy usage, according to the company.

Here are some things Entergy Mississippi said you can do to manage your electricity usage this winter:

Seal air leaks: Use caulk or weatherstripping around doors, windows and any location where there may be a path between the inside and outside.

Adjust the thermostat: Set the thermostat to 68 degrees during winter months, and dress in layers to stay warm. Each degree above 68 can increase your energy bill by about 3 percent.

Conserve hot water: Set your hot water heater’s thermostat to 120 degrees, or the medium setting. Wrap electric water heaters with water heater blankets, which can be found at home improvement stores.

Keep doors and windows closed: Constant traffic will let out warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at a set temperature.

Ensure fans are turning the right way: Fans should be run at a low speed clockwise during the winter to prevent the cold air from blowing down on you.

Replace air filters: Dirty filters make your heating system work harder. Replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Use sunlight to your advantage: During the day, open your curtains and blinds to let in the warm sunlight. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.

Visit entergy.com/energyefficiency for more information.

