Is Frigoglass S.A.I.C.’s (ATH:FRIGO) 20% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll look at Frigoglass S.A.I.C. (ATH:FRIGO) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for FrigoglassI.C:

0.20 = €46m ÷ (€458m - €226m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, FrigoglassI.C has an ROCE of 20%.

Is FrigoglassI.C's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. FrigoglassI.C's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Machinery industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how FrigoglassI.C compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that FrigoglassI.C currently has an ROCE of 20%, compared to its ROCE of 6.1% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how FrigoglassI.C's past growth compares to other companies.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If FrigoglassI.C is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How FrigoglassI.C's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

FrigoglassI.C has total liabilities of €226m and total assets of €458m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 49% of its total assets. FrigoglassI.C has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On FrigoglassI.C's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better.